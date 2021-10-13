Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Names Mounir Hilal President and Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce that Mounir Hilal has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Hilal will focus on building and scaling core corporate functions as the company continues to execute on its triple-digit growth.

"Mounir has an incredible track record in building and leading high-performing teams," said Sam Youssef, Valsoft CEO. "While he's been an instrumental part of the Valsoft story thus far, I look forward to building on our success with Mounir on the team. Expanding and scaling our operation and integration teams to support our tremendous growth is core to writing the next chapter in our story."

Hilal is well acquainted with the organization, having been one of its original partners, a valued advisor, and a key board member for both Valsoft and Valsef Group over the last five years.

"I am thrilled to be taking my role at Valsoft to the next level," said Hilal. "As a board member, I've been amazed to see the rate at which the company has evolved and grown over the years, a true testament to Sam Youssef's vision and the incredible leadership team he has assembled"

Hilal has over 20 years of experience in all aspects of building and running enterprise software businesses. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice-President, General Manager and Chief Customer Officer at Upland Software, where he completed more than 30 software acquisitions and lead a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO). Before Upland, he was a Partner and Senior Vice President of Global Services at Tenrox and played a pivotal role in the company's acquisition by Upland in 2012.

About Valsoft Corporation: Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

For more information, please visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

