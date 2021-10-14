Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Returns to the Mexican Petroleum Congress as One of Ten Companies Selected to Join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission

Aduro seeks to advance discussions with government and industry officials about its projects for pilot-scale polyethylene upcycling and heavy crude upgrading.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Aduro"), (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission to the Mexican Petroleum Congress 2021 from November 17-20, 2021, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The group will be hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Monterrey.

"As a member of the Trade Mission to the 2019 Congress, we directly caught the attention of federal, state, and industry representatives, which led us to retain an Aduro representative for local engagement," says Aduro CEO Ofer Vicus.

These and other efforts opened the door to constructive discussions about potential projects in Mexico for converting waste polyethylene (PE) plastic and heavy petroleum into higher-value resources through application of the company's sustainable Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT).

Because the plastic problem is as acute in the cities and states of Mexico as it is in the rest of the world, officials there were immediately interested. They saw how using HCT to convert waste PE plastic into diesel could help solve the waste plastic problem, while creating jobs, along with fuel for public transportation.

Yet, Vicus looks beyond fuel-from-plastic, pointing out that, "The big prize is true chemical circularity where pure upcycled-PE product is fed into ethylene crackers and ultimately turned into PE again. Energy industry representatives have shown strong interest because crude oil produced in Mexico is becoming heavier year-by-year, and HCT offers an innovative and green way to improve its properties."

At this year's Congress, Aduro aims to translate existing interest among officials into pilot projects in Mexico, an approach aligned with the company strategy described during recent investor webinars. According to Vicus, "Our vision is to establish HCT applications in regional markets through collaborative projects, like those planned in Canada for upgrading heavy crude oil, and as identified recently in a Forbes article for PE upcycling projects. Those same HCT applications are an extremely good fit for the environmental and energy challenges faced by Mexico."

The Mission was established by The Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development to help Canadian companies interested in exploring or expanding business opportunities in Mexico. Further support for the Mission comes from Trade Commissioner Service of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development, which actively aids Canadian companies wanting to extend their global reach by helping them assess market potential, find qualified contacts and partners, and resolve problems.

The Mexican Petroleum Congress is Mexico's largest hub for international technological and scientific exchange in the oil industry. Annually, the Congress brings together more than 8,000 specialists from around the world, including research and educational institutions, federal government entities, operating companies, and specialized service companies. In addition to the technological and industrial exhibition of more than 18,000 square metres, the Mexican Petroleum Congress offers more than 350 technical conferences in the form of keynotes, oral sessions, poster sessions, and short courses.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

