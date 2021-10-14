Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by NTPC for its Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Based Hydrogen Generation Plant project at Vindhyachal, Madhya Pradesh, India.

The EPCC contract covers the delivery of a 5 MW Hydrogen Generation Plant using Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis technology at a Super Thermal Power station. This project is suited for a large scale green hydrogen production facility as power to Electrolyzer can be replaced with renewable electricity in the future.

NTPC is setting up this plant along with two other units the first, a CO2 capture facility that captures CO2 from flue gas stream of the coal fired power plant and the second being a Methanol unit that uses the captured CO2 and the Hydrogen through PEM Electrolyzer being supplied by Technip Energies to convert it into green Methanol.

Davendra Kumar, Senior Vice President India Business Unit at Technip Energies commented: "We are pleased to have been awarded this PEM based hydrogen project by NTPC. This award illustrates our commitment to Energy Transition and our strong project management capabilities in carbon-free energies. It is an honor to be part of one of the first ever PEM based hydrogen project in India of this scale in the country, marking a significant step towards decarbonization of the Indian energy sector

Technip Energies is ready to lead the hydrogen wave in both decarbonized and carbon-free applications. With our 50-year track record in the sector, we are leveraging our expertise, proprietary technologies, wide-ranging partnerships and execution excellence to accelerate the energy transition and our commitment to a low-carbon society.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies' registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

