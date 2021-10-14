

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) said it has made a strong start to fiscal year, with sequential fee growth in all major markets. 12 countries produced record net fees, including the USA and China, and global Hays Technology business also hit record fees, the Group said.



Compared to the prior year, Group net fees were up 41% on a like-for-like basis. On an actual basis, net fees increased by 36%. Group net cash at 30 September 2021 was approximately 360 million pounds, in line with the Group's expectations.



The Board has proposed one single core dividend payment for fiscal 2021 of 1.22 pence per share, and one special dividend of 8.93 pence per share. The Board also plans to restart ongoing special dividends in fiscal 2022.



The Group noted that the strengthening of Sterling versus main trading currencies of the Euro and Australian dollar, particularly versus the average exchange rates seen in first half of prior year, is a headwind to Group operating profit in fiscal 2022.



