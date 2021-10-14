Investment is led by Industrifonden and Fairpoint Capital, together with early investor BackingMinds and support from Fashion for Good

TrusTrace is now positioned to become the mission-critical, one-stop-shop operating platform for brands aiming to solve major supply chain sustainability and transparency challenges

TrusTrace, a Stockholm-based software company with a market-leading platform for supply chain transparency and product traceability within the fashion, food and retail industries, today announces a $6 million growth investment led by Industrifonden and Fairpoint Capital, together with previous investors BackingMinds, and with support from Fashion for Good.

This press release features multimedia.

The TrusTrace platform as seen on a smartphone. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new capital will be used to further accelerate global expansion, expand product development, and strengthen the team to continue bringing supply chain transparency to brands who want to know what they sell, and to consumers who care about what they buy.

Founded in 2016, TrusTrace is a SaaS provider that empowers fashion, food and retail brands to fully understand and take responsibility for the social and environmental impact of their supply chains. The company currently has a portfolio of more than 40 customers, including well-known brand and sustainability leaders like Fjällräven, Filippa K, Zalando, Decathlon and Coop.

"TrusTrace enables product-level traceability and supply chain transparency to drive better, more sustainably-conscious and socially-responsible sourcing decisions," said Shameek Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of TrusTrace, and a veteran within the global software industry from companies like HCL. "With this latest funding round, we will continue leveraging cutting-edge technology and the best minds in the industry to achieve positive, restorative change for people and the planet."

Increasing pressure from international regulations, investor scrutiny and consumer demand is accelerating the need for green tech and sustainability solutions with the market expected to reach $58 billion by 2027.

Meeting this growing demand, TrusTrace is uniquely positioned to become the key operating platform for companies aiming to solve the major sustainability challenges in supply chains specifically risk management, compliance, product claims support, footprint calculations and the ability to confidently and easily share data with eco-conscious consumers about product origin and impact.

The TrusTrace platform is built on AI, Blockchain and BOTS. Through its open architecture, the platform integrates seamlessly with retailer, manufacturer and supplier systems, as well as those of 3rd parties such as certification agencies, lifecycle datasets and other sustainability solution providers. With more than 8,000 suppliers, 250,000 products and over $12 billion worth of goods tracked on the platform, TrusTrace is a business-critical platform for companies who see sustainability not just as a passing fad but fundamental to their DNA.

Rebecka Löthman Rydå, Investment Manager at Industrifonden said, "As an investor, we seek out the most transformative ventures to invest in; those with the power to have a meaningful impact on society. Supply chain traceability and transparency are critical for retailers to become sustainable. That's why we are very excited to partner with TrusTrace the best platform on the market. With a mission to increase sustainability, TrusTrace can make a real and positive impact through their technology and we are therefore proud to support their journey to become the first impact unicorn."

Hadar Cars, Investment Director at Fairpoint Capital said: "We have been truly impressed by TrusTrace's impact in the fast-growing market for supply chain transparency. Consumers, businesses and regulators alike are demanding solutions for sustainable practices, which have evolved from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'must-have' for leading companies. With strong customer traction, an enterprise-scale solution, and a world-class team, we are confident that TrusTrace will be a category leader in its market."

TrusTrace CEO Shameek Ghosh concluded: "Industrifonden and Fairpoint Capital are the perfect partners to accelerate our growth and drive the global expansion of our sustainable platform. We are also thrilled to continue collaborating with Backing Minds, who were our first investors, and Fashion for Good. Together with our partners, we can continue helping brands discover suppliers and map the complete supply chain from source to end-product."

TrusTrace has received significant international attention and has or is participating in several international accelerator programs, notably LVMH (FR), Retail Plug Play (FR), Fashion for Good (NL), Bloomer (SE) as well as the Tillvaxtverkets Access Germany and Access US programs. The company has also received numerous awards within sustainability, including the Nordea Social Impact Award (2019), the Loomish award (2020), and latest the Solar Impulse label (2021) which is given only to companies which adhere to the highest standards in sustainability and circular economy.

For more information, visit www.trustrace.com. For hi-res photography, click here.

About TrusTrace

Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain transparency and traceability within Fashion and Retail, which has quickly become the foundation for some of the most ambitious sustainability programs in the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in India and France. Please visit www.trustrace.com to learn more.

About Fairpoint Capital

Fairpoint Capital is a Swedish B2B technology investment fund. Our investment focus is unique technologies and business models that are highly scalable. We look for companies in early growth stages with products that address global markets with strong growth drivers. Investments are focused towards the Nordic region. www.fairpoint.se

About Industrifonden

Industrifonden is a Nordic venture capital investor based in Stockholm. Industrifonden invests in breakthrough technologies and science based innovation the Industry of Tomorrow. Our portfolio includes companies like Funnel, Oatly and Nextory. For more information, visit www.industrifonden.com

About Backing Minds

BackingMinds is a European venture capital firm founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Susanne Najafi and Sara Wimmercranz. The investment duo invests in the blind spots of venture capital and so far has 11 tech companies in the portfolio. Their first fund has a paper return of 500%.

www.backingminds.com

About Fashion for Good

Fashion for Good is a global innovation platform based in Amsterdam with a satellite program in Asia. Their programs give promising start-ups the expertise and access to funding they need to grow, while driving pilots and supply chain implementation with partner organizations through their scaling program and foundational projects. The Good Fashion Fund supports manufacturers with access to finance to shift at scale to more sustainable production processes. The organization also holds a consumer facing museum in Amsterdam. www.fashionforgood.com

