iZafe Group: Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy

iZafe Group AB (publ.) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces the initiation of the launch of Dosell Consumer as an end product to the healthcare service Sempli Farma. Today, 25 pharmacies in Italy have already subscribed to the service and are marketing it continuously - however, Sempli Farma has greater ambitions and are optimistic regarding the prospects of involving at least 150 Italian pharmacies in the first phase of the commercialization.

Every patient that is currently subscribed to Sempli Farma through the current 25 active pharmacies will be offered Dosell by the end of the year. Thus, the Company is optimistic towards the opportunity to begin sales to end-customers in Italy by the end of the year.

"The coming launch of the consumer version in Sweden has provided us with valuable insights towards planning a successful breakthrough in Italy as well. Our expectations for the Italian market are great leading into 2022. It is very positive that Dosell will be able to make use of tax reliefs in conjunction with purchases of digital systems in Italy. This leads the way for a quick and scale-able commercialization in Italy in parallel to Sweden" says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

iZafe has prepared robots in preparation of several pilot studies with Dosell in Italy. After a couple of months of use, Sempli Farma will gather interviews and film reference videos which will be used in communication and be made available through the sales network.

"The market has received the launch of Sempli Farma well and our marketing campaign, where Dosell is presented as the final component, has had a great effect. Dosell is unique on the market and completes our range of services to facilitate safe medication. During the latest nine months we have been contacted by all of the large actors in the healthcare sector (pharmacies and other healthcare networks) and we are currently in many negotiations. We want to believe that we have been a big part of making pharmacies and other stakeholders aware of the importance of dose-packaged medicine in order to facilitate correct medication and strengthen the public health." says Alessandro Iadecola, CEO of Remedio S.R.L and Sempli Farma.

During the first quarter of 2022, Sempli Farma will begin integrated sales activities and commercialization of Dosell. In connection to this, the product will be offered to the patients that already subscribe to the service Sempli Farma through the 25 connected pharmacies. With the estimated 150 pharmacies that will be added in the next phase, a strong foundation will have been laid for the launch in Italy. A successful start of sales implies that iZafe can look ahead towards further international expansion in Spain and Portugal, which are the targetable markets that follow after Italy. Currently, there are no direct competitors to Dosell, either in Italy, Spain or Portugal.

About Sempli Farma by Remedio S.R.L

The Italian healthcare company Remedia has built a network of strategically chosen partners in Italy in order to find a combination of different medicine administration aids and distribution channels that enable elders to live at home for a longer period of time. In contrast to Sweden, the possibility to use sachets has not been available in Italy. This has inspired Remedio to launch this concept in Italy and develop the complete solution Sempli Farma.

Sempli Farma is a service that connects the treating doctor with the user and their relatives through a closed system of medical dispensing. The healthcare concept has a goal of reducing the cost of healthcare and making the Italian healthcare system more efficient. Dosell will be the ultimate component by delivering the sachets while simultaneously controlling medication and gathering statistics.

Sempli Farma has grown during 2020 and 2021 through a capital raise of EUR 300,000. The organization has gained strength with the addition of a clinical engineer, a sales manager that works to create an external sales network, as well as a marketing and communication department.

