Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) (Pancon) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from October 18-20, 2021.

Layton Croft, President and CEO will be presenting on October 18th at 9:00am Eastern Daylight time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/.

