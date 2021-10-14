Brings Strong Track Record of Successfully Executing Transactions in the Digital Infrastructure Sector

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") today announced the appointment, effective as of mid November, of Matthew Evans as Managing Director, Head of Europe, overseeing the growth of the Company's European investment management business.

Mr. Evans is a highly experienced global infrastructure investor, bringing more than two decades of relevant industry and transaction expertise to DigitalBridge. During his nine-year tenure at AMP Capital, he was responsible for all investments in the digital infrastructure sector and successfully led the acquisitions of Axion, eNet, Everstream, Expedient and Towercom, among others.

In his new role, Mr. Evans will work alongside the existing DigitalBridge European team with a focus on the origination of new investment opportunities in the European market as well as lending his expertise to provide ongoing support for DigitalBridge's existing investments.

"I am pleased to welcome an executive of Matt's caliber to lead DigitalBridge's European efforts," said Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge. "Matt has an impressive track record in global digital infrastructure investment, and we are confident in his ability to support the significant growth of our portfolio and further develop our footprint."

"I am excited to be joining the DigitalBridge team at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Evans. "I have long admired DigitalBridge's strong reputation across the digital infrastructure landscape and look forward to working closely with this talented team as the Company continues to extend its reach across the European market."

About Matt Evans

Mr. Evans brings more than two decades of experience in global infrastructure investment. He most recently served as Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, Co-Head of Origination and Co-Head of Europe at AMP Capital. During his tenure, he was responsible for the firm's successful investments including Axion, Expedient, Everstream Solutions, eNet and Towercom. Before joining AMP Capital in 2013, Mr. Evans spent 14 years at Macquarie Capital Advisors in various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Managing Director of the Telecoms, Media, Entertainment and Technology Group in EMEA. Mr. Evans has a Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the timing and pace of the Company's digital transformation, including the Company's ability to rotate the balance sheet and redeploy capital into digital infrastructure, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits of such transformation, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005325/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

(212) 547-2777

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Julie Hamilton Jon Keehner

DBRG-jf@joelefrank.com

(212) 355-4449