USPA Global Licensing Inc.: U.S. Polo Assn.'s E-Commerce Growth Puts Brand on the 2021 Digital Commerce 360's Prestigious Top 500 Rankings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021, the official brand of the United States Polo Association's Top 500, a globally recognized ranking of the leading 500 online retailers headquartered in North America. U.S. Polo Assn. experienced a surge in web sales in 2020 due to its accelerated digital strategy and the desire by consumers to buy online during the global coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first year the multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired lifestyle brand has been included on the prestigious Digital Commerce 360 list that tracks dozens of metrics on thousands of online retail companies. The 2021 Top 500 Report is selected and published by Digital Commerce 360 based on data and analysis on the prior-year web sales of some of the largest and fastest-growing retailers. Other top brands on this years' list include Nike and Lululemon.

"Last year saw stronger traffic and conversion across our global websites, resulting in a triple-digit e-commerce increase compared to 2019," said Jose Nino, Vice President of Global E-Commerce and Digital Strategy, USPA Global Licensing. "We have leveraged a multi-faceted strategy for U.S. Polo Assn. that supports an omnichannel experience. We know that optimizing online and in-store experiences provide the best opportunities for sustained growth into the future."

With 1,100 stores across 190 countries, U.S. Polo Assn.'s digital strategy was well underway in 2020. Efforts then ramped up to accelerate digital in response to the global pandemic, with captivating results. Fast-tracking digital resulted in websites for more than 35 countries in 16 different languages and the activation of more than 6 million social media followers of the brand worldwide.

"Our global expansion of e-commerce has successfully taken U.S. Polo Assn. from one that's been known as a brick-and-mortar brand to one that meets the customer where they want to be, whether that's online or in-store," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are proud to receive this recognition for such outstanding e-commerce results, especially in today's rapidly evolving state of retail," added Prince.

