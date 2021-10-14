AM.CO.ZA - Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd: New Screen Protector Film Cutter Now Available From AM.CO.ZA

AM.CO.ZA's New Screen Protector Film Cutter Now Available in UK, Expanding Revenue Options for Cell and Portable Device Sales and Repair Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Africa's leading cutting systems specialist AM.CO.ZA, Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd., announces the availability of V-Auto Film cutter, its newest screen protector film cutter, for mobile and portable device vendors and repair shops. This film cutter allows businesses to customize and personalise the mobile devices of their customers.

Portable devices have become invaluable communications tools. They link people with their families, their work and the internet and have become an indispensable part of daily life. However, all portable devices suffer from one common flaw: they have a screen that can be damaged. Screen protectors have become not just a nice-to-have but a necessity, because a broken screen is not merely annoying - it can result in hours or even days of downtime while the device is repaired.

The problem with screen protectors is that they are expensive, not always readily available and difficult to apply correctly. The V-Auto Film/180is primarily aimed at the cell phone and mobile device market, especially where devices are sold or repaired. A new protector can be cut and applied to the device in minutes to the exact specifications of the device.

However, the film is so versatile that it can be used to protect a wide range of devices. In addition to mobile phones and tablets, the film can be used to protect the screens of smartwatches and cameras, and even touch-screen pads on printers and other such equipment.

The V-Auto Film Cutteris capable of handling a range of screen protection and printable films up to 1mm thick in sizes up to 185mm wide. It uses standard 220V household electricity supply, making it suitable for any environment and can handle protection, privacy and printable films for all manner of portable devices. The protection and privacy film is used for the front of the device and the printable film is used for the rear of the device allowing the owner to customise and change the appearance of the device as often as they like.

The V-Auto handles a range of screen protector and privacy filmsincluding Clear Film, Matte Film, Blue Film and Privacy Film. In addition, it can handle Printable Film, a white film that can be printed for use on the rear of the device for customisation and aesthetics purposes. The printable sheets are printed with the customised design and then they are cut to the size and shape of the specific device to which it will be fitted.

For videos and purchase information about this film cutting plotter, visit https://FilmCutter.co.za/to get details. To contact the company Advanced Machinery.

