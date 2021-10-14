Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved and admitted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "TBIXF." TrustBIX will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "TBIX."

Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO, said, "Trading on OTCQB marks a special milestone for the Company which permits us to expand our shareholder and stakeholder audience base. With our focus on the U.S., OTCQB will facilitate greater capability by providing better access to, and ease of trading of, the Company's shares for current and future U.S. based shareholders. Our objective in expanding the trading of our shares to include the OTCQB is to increase exposure to a much larger population of investors, potentially improving liquidity and market capitalization for the benefit of all shareholders."

About OTCQB

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQB® Venture Market for Canadian, U.S. and global securities. The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage companies. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

OTC Link® ATS directly links a diverse network of leading U.S. broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for OTCQB securities. Its real-time price transparency and connectivity offers broker-dealers control of trades and choice of counterparties so that they can efficiently provide best execution, attract order flow, and comply with FINRA and SEC regulations. OTC Link® ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of OTC Markets Group Inc. For more information, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter@BIXSCdn, LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets Group, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99600