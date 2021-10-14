Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has named Michael Grabowski as an executive general adjuster in its Complex Claims Solutions USA division.

Grabowski has extensive experience as a claims executive on large, complex international property and liability claims. Before joining GRS, he was an executive general adjuster at RGA LLC and Lloyd Warwick International. Previously, Grabowski was chief of claims and assistant vice president for RSUI Group. Earlier in his career, he was a senior adjuster of property and business interruption claims for FM Global and the chief flood analyst for the U.S. Southwest for Factory Mutual Engineering. As a claims handler for FM Global, Grabowski spent the majority of his tenure as lead adjuster in the Caribbean and Northern South America based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Grabowski is well versed in handling claims in the Mexican and Central American markets as well.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to GRS and our Complex Claims Solutions team," said William Kramer, chief executive officer of GRS Complex Claims Solutions USA. "From adjusting fire losses at manufacturing and refinery operations, to flood damage at a 1 million square-foot automotive plant, to hurricane damage at one of the largest U.S. ports, Michael's skills and experience will further enhance our ability to serve clients."

Grabowski added: "I am thrilled to join a great team at GRS and look forward to serving GRS clients with large and complex losses. The evolving nature of industrial risks is making property claims more challenging, and GRS is well-positioned to help clients navigate those events."

In addition to adjuster licenses in 17 states, Grabowski, who will report to Kramer, has a Bachelor of Science degree in urban planning and regional analysis/economics from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and can be reached at (214) 202-6261 or via email at mgrabowski@globalrisksolutions.com.

About Global Risk Solutions, Inc.

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

