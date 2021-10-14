Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, announced today the successful closing of its previously announced initial public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares", and each a "Common Share"). Pursuant to the Offering, Copperleaf issued 10,741,000 Common Shares at a price of $15.00 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $161,115,000, which includes the exercise in full by the Underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to 1,401,000 additional Common Shares.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CPLF".

"Completing this IPO is a significant milestone for Copperleaf and a testament to the hard work of our entire team," said Judi Hess, CEO of Copperleaf. "The proceeds raised from this listing place us in a strong financial position for continued growth and success as we strive to help companies allocate their resources, time, and funds towards the most valuable areas of their business."

The Offering was led by BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and William Blair, as joint bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity and Cormark Securities (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company and Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Underwriters.

Prior to the completion of the Offering, (i) entities managed by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. ("Pender") held 7,921,641 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.7% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding; (ii) Export Development Canada ("EDC") held 7,657,848 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.3% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding; and (iii) JNKS (2021) Investments Ltd. ("JNKS") held 8,423,632 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.6% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Offering, (i) entities managed by Pender hold 7,951,641 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.6% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding (ii) EDC holds 7,657,848 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.2% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding; and (iii) JNKS holds 8,423,632 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.3% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. Each of Pender, EDC and JNKS has advised the Company that it intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis. Subject to the 180-day lock-up that it has agreed to with the Underwriters, each of Pender, EDC and/or JNKS may determine to sell all or some of the Common Shares it holds, depending upon price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments, the interests of indirect investors and other factors it considers relevant from time to time.

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

