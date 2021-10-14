ReelTime Rentals Inc.: ReelTime VR Shown in Fortune Magazine Highlighted in Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch in 2022

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it is featured in Under The Radar Minutes "Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch in 2022" published in the current issue of Fortune Magazine (Oct./Nov. 2021) that has just been released to newsstands.

The feature ranks Virtual and Augmented Reality as No.2 noting that it is one of the fastest-growing segments in history with sales predicted to top 121 billion within ten years. ReelTime VRs Patent is referred to as one of the key cornerstone patents that "experts have said has the potential to be completely industry-shaping" noting that the first of these patents "once owned by Oculus made up the majority of its 2-Billion-dollar price tag paid by Facebook." The section goes on to state that. "Not only does ReelTime hold this key enforceable patent, but they also have applied to be listed on NASDAQ and the rare two-letter symbol "RT" has been reserved to trade under once the listing is complete."

Barry Henthorn - CEO stated "I grew up reading Fortune Magazine and it has always been on the cutting edge of emerging business trends. The exposure that will come for ReelTime VR being shown in Under The Radar Minutes "Top Under The Radar Sectors To Watch in 2022." currently seen in Fortune Magazine is certain to have a positive impact on the Company."

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

