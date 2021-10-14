Fortitude Gold Corporation: Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announces preliminary third quarter production of 11,478 gold ounces. The Company also maintains its 2021 production Outlook upper range of 45,000 gold ounces. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Preliminary third quarter production totaled 11,478 gold ounces. Through the first three quarters of 2021, the Company's preliminary production numbers total 37,593 gold ounces. During the quarter the Company regularly processed high-grade stockpiled gold ore at the Isabella Pearl mine, while mining activities predominantly focused on waste removal to access phase two of the Pearl deposit. Mine operations remain on schedule to transition back into high-grade Pearl ore during the first quarter of 2022.

Full financial results for the third quarter will be available at the time the Company files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

