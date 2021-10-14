Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS "DelfinGroup" Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 14, 2021 to list AS "DelfinGroup" (hereinafter - Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day - October 20, 2021 with the condition that on October 19, 2021 settlements have been made for all Company's shares subscribed within the Offer and the amount of Company's shares subscribed and paid within the Offer comply with Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 5.4. With this Nasdaq Riga decision made on October 8, 2021 expires. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "DelfinGroup" Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000101806 Nominal value of one security 0.10 EUR Number of listed securities 40 000 000 Orderbook short name DGR1R List Baltic Main List Attached: AS "DelfinGroup" prospectus and Supplements to the prospectus. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020182