Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Launches PCN With First "Host" Country Cameroon; PCN to Revolutionize Multi-Billion Dollar Waste-Plastic Recycling Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IKYAYO Investment Holdings a civil equipment and infrastructure investment development company in the Republic of Cameroon, the Cemac and Ecowas zone of countries.

With the execution of this MOU, Cameroon will become the first host nation within the Clean-Seas global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) which intends to aggregate the developed world's waste-plastic stockpiles and convert it using pyrolysis technology plants - into high-value, environmentally friendly energy and commodities. Using the Company's proprietary technology, waste-plastic can now be collected, transported and converted in a transparent manner giving rise to a new level of environmental accountability.

Cameroon is located at the junction of western and central Africa. Its population of over 25 million is one of the most urban populations in western Africa. The MOU was executed during Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates' trip this month through the mid-east and southeast Asia to personally negotiate and sign agreements to begin building out the Clean-Seas PCN.

Commenting on the landmark MOU, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates said,

"The planet is awash in waste plastic most of which is generated by developed nations. Recent geopolitical changes mean they can no longer pay to ship it to be dumped into undeveloped countries' landfills, rivers or incinerated. Less developed nations have the room and labor for waste-plastic pyrolysis conversion plants to be built and maintained. They want the jobs and to share in the revenue from commodities these plants produce.

"We unveiled the PCN six weeks ago, and already we have our first deal in place with numerous ongoing discussions for additional Host countries underway. Securing the first deal is always the hardest and, now that we have, we expect other countries to follow suit quickly.

"ESG and underdeveloped Africa investing is driving massive new capital investment from China, Europe, Middle East and the US so project financing should be readily available," Mr. Bates continued. "Along with securing additional nations' and cities' commitments to host our PCN, our next steps are negotiating definitive agreements, and then obtaining regulatory permits which tend to be expedited in much of Africa and Latin America where we have other deals in process. All of which will take us into 2022 which I expect will prove an extremely exciting year."

The primary MOU deal points are:

Land for the storage and conversion of the waste plastic

Access to all necessary utilities to run the conversion facilities

A tax holiday for Clean-Seas as permitted within the tax laws of each country, based on the direct foreign investment amount for each project and government approval.

Access to local (deep-water) port for the offloading of waste-plastic

Access to waste-plastic feedstock from neighboring countries

Local content participation and training

In-country availability of Clean, low-sulphur fuels produced from the processing facility at a competitive rate.

Local labor training

IKYAYO's management wrote, "Cameroon, the CEMAC and ECOWAS Zone of countries have waste plastic problems and establishing a means of recycling this waste into environmentally friendly products is in alignment with government's initiatives. We look forward to become a valuable addition to the PCN and are eager to get started as soon as possible."

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. To view CEO Dan Bates' July 21 investor presentation delivered at the Emerging Growth Conference, click on: https://youtu.be/Iywz3YnCRdg. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com/.

