HealthLynked Corp.: HealthLynked Subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC to Receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK):
HealthLynked Corp's Michael Dent and George O'Leary tell Proactive that its subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC will receive $2.4 million in Medicare Shared Savings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
The company said the money represents a 213% increase over the $768,000 in shared savings that ACO Health Partners received the previous year. HealthLynked purchased ACO Health Partners in May 2020 and since has seen substantial increases in both shared savings and the number of attributed Medicare lives.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnf67S8cfcI
About HealthLynked Corp.:
It is our mission to improve healthcare by the transfer of accurate medical information between patients and their healthcare providers, improving medical practice efficiency, increasing access to quality healthcare, and facilitating accurate medical diagnosis.
