ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2021 | 16:56
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HealthLynked Corp.: HealthLynked Subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC to Receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK):

HealthLynked Corp's Michael Dent and George O'Leary tell Proactive that its subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC will receive $2.4 million in Medicare Shared Savings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The company said the money represents a 213% increase over the $768,000 in shared savings that ACO Health Partners received the previous year. HealthLynked purchased ACO Health Partners in May 2020 and since has seen substantial increases in both shared savings and the number of attributed Medicare lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnf67S8cfcI

About HealthLynked Corp.:

It is our mission to improve healthcare by the transfer of accurate medical information between patients and their healthcare providers, improving medical practice efficiency, increasing access to quality healthcare, and facilitating accurate medical diagnosis.

Contact:

George O'Leary
Chief Financial Officer
goleary@healthlynked.com
+1-(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde
Capital Markets Strategist
bhayde@healthlynked.com
+1-(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Hock
Hanover International Inc.
jh@hanoverintlinc.com
+1-(760)-564-7400

SOURCE: HealthLynked Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667939/HealthLynked-Subsidiary-ACO-Health-Partners-LLC-to-Receive-24M-in-Medicare-Shared-Savings

