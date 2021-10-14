Order includes 2 APM 75T HE electric harbor tractors to be used in the Freetown Terminal in Sierra Leone

This 3rd order from Bolloré Ports, which is part of its unprecedented Green Terminal environmental labeling process for its 18 container and roll-on/roll-off terminals, confirms the success of the partnership with Gaussin. It includes the supply of 4 POWERPACK HE and a 6x4 multi-charge station.

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALGAU FR0013495298), a pioneer of clean and smart freight transport, announces a new order from Bolloré Ports for 2 APM 75T HE electric port tractors, 4 POWERPACK HE and a 6x4 multi-load station for the Freetown port terminal in Sierra Leone.

"We are honored by the confidence Bolloré Ports continues to have in Gaussin's expertise and technology. This new order, the third one from Bolloré Ports, also attests to the commercial success of the APM 75T equipped with batteries from Blue Solutions, the model now deployed in Africa, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. Gaussin and Bolloré Ports share the same commitment to carbon-free port logistics and our Group is proud to continue to support Bolloré Ports in its goals," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of the GAUSSIN Group.

"Gaussin's technology is fully in line with our groundbreaking Green Terminal process, which aims to significantly reduce our carbon footprint. It was therefore a natural decision to continue our collaboration with Gaussin through this new order. The success of this French partnership is also proof that pooling skills to fight against the effects of global warming can lead to concrete actions to effectively and sustainably fight against global warming while improving operational performance," said Philippe Labonne, CEO of Bolloré Ports.

Successful partnership between Gaussin and Bolloré Ports

The APM 75T HE was developed as a result of the combination of Gaussin's expertise in the production of handling vehicles, Blue Solutions' expertise in the production of electric batteries and Bolloré Ports' expertise in port logistics.

This innovative partnership has led to the development of eco-responsible electric logistics and mobility solutions that are ideal for extreme environments, from the tropics to the desert, where heat alters sensitive components, particularly batteries. The APM 75T HE is the first container transport solution designed specifically for hot countries, thanks to its unique solid-state battery technology, which is reliable at external temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C.

Designed on the basis of a modular and versatile platform, the APM is the only electric port vehicle on the market capable of operating without interruption due to Gaussin's patented "battery swap" system that allows the batteries to be changed in just a few minutes.

This "FULL ELEC" model has many other advantages. Not only does it allow for significant energy savings and contribute to a totally carbon-free port logistics, but it also reduces maintenance costs. By putting an end to the noise pollution of traditional vehicles, the "FULL ELEC" model reinforces productivity, safety and driving comfort.

The LMP battery: an electric battery technology adapted to extreme conditions

The LMP battery is an entirely solid-state technology, designed and produced by Blue Solutions, a subsidiary of the Bolloré Group. Fully produced in France, it is distinguished by its high energy density and safety of use. The solid electrolyte gives it a very high level of safety with no risk of thermal runaway. It is particularly well suited to extreme weather conditions and to the demanding productivity of heavy handling vehicles.

LMP batteries do not contain cobalt, nickel, solvents or rare earth elements, ensuring independence from materials that are increasingly critical to society and the environment and thus providing real competitive advantages in today's market.

Freetown Terminal

The Freetown Terminal, with a capacity of 380,000 TEUs, is the main container terminal in Sierra Leone and the most important gateway for trade and commerce in the country.

Bolloré Ports, which employs several hundred people at the terminal, has recently undertaken a series of improvements, including the integration of modern, adapted and environmentally friendly handling equipment.

The objective of Bolloré Ports is to bring the productivity of these port infrastructures in Sierra Leone up to the level of the best ports on the African continent in the very short term.

Bolloré Ports' Green Terminal

The "Green Terminal" labeling process was initiated by Bolloré Ports and launched in 2021 with the objective of contributing to the reduction of the carbon footprint of its activities. It is based on a comprehensive methodology covering all environmental concerns through 8 fundamental pillars. The entire process, from project definition to auditing, has been validated by Bureau Veritas, one of the world's leading testing, inspection and certification companies. Their experts will be responsible for supporting Bolloré Ports throughout the year in deploying the label in its network and for carrying out audits to assess the environmental performance of its port terminals with a view to issuing a certificate of compliance.

More information in the press kit: https://www.bollore-ports.com/fileadmin/user_upload/BTLC_2104088_DP-Green_Terminal-A4_24P_ENGrev.pdf

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2019, the group won the World Autonomous Vehicle Transport Competition "Category leader" "Better energy and environmental sustainability".

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010 (EURONEXT GROWTH FR0013495298). More information on www.gaussin.com.

About Bolloré Ports

Bolloré Ports has recognized expertise in the management of container terminals, conventional handling and the shipping agent business. Operator of 21 port concessions around the world with a strong African footprint, Bolloré Ports has participated in the development of port infrastructure on the continent with more than €3.5 billion invested over the past ten years. Bolloré Ports has also developed a network of shipping agencies that handle more than 7,000 calls each year on behalf of shipowners. Bolloré Ports' experience in emerging countries has enabled it to develop in Asia (Timor, India) and America (Haiti).

About Blue Solutions

Blue Solutions is the company that brings together the electricity storage activities developed by the Bolloré Group. By diversifying its historical activity as a producer of paper and ultra-fine plastic films, the Bolloré Group has become a producer of complete electrical components for capacitors, and now holds more than a third of the world market. From this expertise and after more than 20 years of R&D, the Group has developed batteries and electricity storage solutions based on a unique technology, the LMP (Lithium Metal Polymer) battery. These all-solid batteries are used in mobile applications (car-sharing, buses, cars), but also in stationary applications (electricity storage for businesses, local authorities, etc.), developed and marketed by other Group entities within Blue Applications, which has been expanding rapidly on all continents since 2011.

For more information: www.blue-solutions.com

More information on www.gaussin.com

This document may contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information refers to future prospects, developments and strategies of GAUSSIN and is based on analysis of expected future results and estimates of amounts that are not yet determinable to date. Forward-looking information naturally contains elements of risk and uncertainty relative to events and therefore dependent on circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. GAUSSIN draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking information provides no guarantee concerning its future performance or financial situation, financial results or trends in the sector in which GAUSSIN operates, and which may significantly differ from those proposed or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Furthermore, even though the financial position of GAUSSIN its performance and trends in the sector in which GAUSSIN operates comply with the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, such performance or trends may not be a reliable indication of the company's future performance or prospects. GAUSSIN is not committed to updating or confirming analysts' expectations or estimates or to publicly correcting any information or event in order to reflect an event or circumstance eventually occurring following this presentation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005967/en/

Contacts:

GAUSSIN

Christophe Gaussin, invest@gaussin.com

+33(0)3.84.46.13.45

LHA Investor Relations USA

Jody Burfening, jburfening@lhai.com

(212) 838-3777

Ulysse Communication

Nicolas Daniels, ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)6.63.66.59.22

Charles Courbet, ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)6.28.93.03.06

RooneyPartners USA

Jeanene Timberlake, jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

(646) 770-8858