Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched several initiatives to drive its strategic plan 2025

Highlights

Q3 sales increased by 4.9% to € 56.5 million with continued growth from both Benelux and New Business.

Order intake LfL in Q3 up by 8.3%, resulting in an order book on 30 September 2021 of € 29.2 million (+16.4% vs. last year).

A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over Q3 2019 (pre COVID-19) to Q3 2021 (post COVID-19) of 18.7% in sales and 19.9% in order intake is achieved.

Online sales up 20.0% in Q3, leading to a channel share of 15.8% and YTD channel share of 26.5%.

Strong performance New Business with significantly improved sales and order intake.

Strengthened financial position through issue of new shares in July 2021 to offset impact on solvency of repayment of perpetual loan.

Strategic plan 2025 well underway with several initiatives launched.

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding (BBH), comments:

"BBH has shown a solid performance in sales and order intake resulting in an increased order book. Our New Business continues to gain traction and we have launched several new initiatives in line with our transformation into a customer centric, digital first provider of high-quality sleep. Leazzzy & Paper Bed went live in September and had a good start, and the Beter Bed Experience in Groningen Sontplein - which opened in the summer period - exceeded all expectations. Recently, LUNEXT went live as the next step in our online journey, with the opening of the first e-DC of 11,000 m2 in Veghel to facilitate further online growth as a major milestone. These initiatives solidify our market leading position in the Benelux and wholesale markets, and combined with the strong order book positions us well for accelerated growth towards 2025."

