Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
GlobeNewswire
15.10.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes Modera to First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of Modera, an Estonian company developing car sales
software, have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by
Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, October 15. 

The admittance to trading of Modera shares follows the initial public offering
of the company. Modera initially offered 250 000 shares at EUR 6.6 per share,
but as the demand for the shares exceeded the supply, the company increased the
number of shares offered to 301 000. 1568 investors participated in the
offering. 

"I'm really glad to see a new and ambitious technology company being listed on
our First North market. Modera now has all the advantages of being a public
company and more than 1500 investors behind them to leverage the execution of
their growth plans," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

Raido Toonekurg, CEO of Modera, said they chose First North because it sets a
certain quality standard for Modera as a company and facilitates cooperation
with international customers. "It also gives an estimate of the value of the
company, which is formed in an open and transparent marketplace." 

Toonekurg added that they were very satisfied with the demand of investors
because the interest in their shares was higher than the supply. "Especially in
a situation where our offering coincided with one of the largest IPO campaigns
of the Estonian market from Enefit Green." 

Law firm Ellex Raidlaserves as the certified adviser for Modera on First North
market. 

Modera is a company founded and operating in Estonia, whose main field of
activity is the development and sale of innovative and integrated customer
management software for car sales. Read more: http://www.modera.com. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Media Relations Contact:

Ott Raidla
+ 372 5552 4824
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
