



HONG KONG, Oct 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass and StrongNode are proud to reveal a collaboration that will see StrongNode employ Blockpass' KYC services to ensure customer compliance.StrongNode has positioned itself to be the next generation of edge computing by leveraging blockchain to create a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) distributed Edge Network. The StrongNode mission is to leverage people's personal devices directly or through their incubated gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, and social impact platforms, and reward users for powering and scaling up real-world industries in a cheaper, faster, and more secure way. To be green and reduce e-waste, especially with chip shortages, StrongNode uses your devices to their fullest extent - phones, tablets, computers, and other devices can provide compute resources instead of filling up landfills. StrongNode IDO is coming up in a little less than two weeks and they are excited to have the BlockPass community and cryptosphere come along on the journey.Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and onboarding users."We're always excited to partner with people who recognise the importance of regulatory compliance and the cutting-edge compliance solutions Blockpass provides," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "We were particularly delighted when StrongNode approached us as we saw the huge security, scaling, and efficiency opportunities that the Node Infrastructure-as-a-Service model and StrongNode Edge Technology herald for the ecosystem.""Compliance and data privacy are two of the pillars of our technology at StrongNode," said Daniel Saito, StrongNode CEO and Co-founder. "We have found a strong and reliable partner with Blockpass for our KYC requirements. They have been responsive to our standards and flexible with our needs. As we work to become blockchain-agnostic, launching on Polygon and looking at Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Binance Smart Chain, and other chains, the partnership with Blockpass proves to be well-aligned with and strategic to our business and growth goals."Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Its recent integration with TrustSwap expands Blockpass' services to a whole new raft of businesses and solutions.About BlockpassBlockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC, is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi, and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. About StrongNodeStrongNode.io is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology company and innovation lab that powers companies globally through its next generation of edge networking by uniquely harvesting a trifecta of idle compute resources and leveraging new blockchain technologies. We are delivering an on-demand, secure, and scalable node technology that will fundamentally reshape the future of how increasingly valuable compute resources are accessed and monetized. We are pioneering a new paradigm in digital connectivity.