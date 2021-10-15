Spanish company Axial Structural is introducing a new type of tracker for agrivoltaic installations. The product can be adapted to various ground conditions and gradients, with programmable to optimize light and shade for different crops in different climates.Axial Structural, a racking systems manufacturer based in Spain, has announced the launch of the Agritracker, a solar tracker designed specifically for agrivoltaics installations. The product allows for easy optimization of periods of light and shade to balance optimal growth for different crop types with maximum energy generation. "The Agritracker ...

