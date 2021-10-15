Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2021 | 13:53
MB Partners Announces Promotion of Key Personnel Masashi Nambu

Respected financial services company MB Partners has announced the promotion of Masashi Nambu to People & Culture Manager.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masashi Nambu will be responsible for overseeing all human resources functions, including recruitment and hiring, safety and compliance, training and development, maximizing employee productivity, and more.

Masashi Nambu has been a member of the People & Culture team at MB Partnersfor over seven years and became an integral part of the team very early on. He managed to climb the professional ladder with absolute adeptness and helped significantly improve the overall evolvement and running of the business.

Throughout his tenure, Masashi Nambu has been a vital part of the company's success, and it is anticipated that as People & Culture Manager, his input and work aggression will continue to shine through.

MB Partnershas become a highly successful company, bringing together ethical and cultural qualities to achieve its unique corporate culture. As a result of this subtle combination, MB Partners can count itself among the leading players in the global wealth management industry.

MB Partnersis a respected financial services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with an extensive research office located in London, United Kingdom. The company's workforce comprises seasoned investment advisors, research analysts, and other financial specialists who collaborate to offer industry-leading financial solutions to a global client base.

MB Partners Media Contact
Mr. Edward Wright, Head of Media & Press
+44,
One Canada Square, London,
E14 5AB, United Kingdom.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


