Nilam Resources Inc: Nilam Resources, Inc. Completes Fourth Acquisition

SNOHOMISH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Nilam Resources, Inc, (OTC PINK:NILA) $NILA Announces the Completion of its Fourth Acquisition of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd. as part of its long-term strategy in the functional mushroom and healthy lifestyle space.

"The Company and team have been working very diligently over the last several months not only achieve Pink Current Status with the OTC Markets", commented Kim Halvorson, CEO of Nilam Resources, Inc. Today, we are announcing the completion of our fourth acquisition this year as our leadership continues to execute our business plan and objectives. We are pleased with the progress and have achieved to date and look forward to a healthy future for the Company, stated Kim Halvorson, CEO of Nilam Resources."

The management team is confident in the new direction for the company by moving into the functional mushroom and healthy Lifestyle space by acquiring our fourth e-commerce and drop ship company in as many months. The Share Exchange Agreement executed this month acquires all the assets of Supreme Mushroom, Ltd., and its profitable ecommerce website in exchange for Common Shares in Nilam Resources, Inc. The current management team was retained as part of the transaction.

"We are pleased to be part of the Nila Hub portfolio of companies, joining forces with NILA allows us to grow our business seamlessly. It is only logical to leverage the specialized resources of other successful companies in the NILA portfolio. Stated Chris English, CEO of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd. Vertical integration optimizes marketing, search engine and social media awareness, and access to staffing with acute knowledge of the functional mushroom sector. The space is changing and expanding daily so having a team of experts is all aspects of the vertical delivery model allows us to focus on our business and operations, further commented Chris English CEO of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd.

The Company's business strategy is simple; growth through consolidation, acquisitions and streamlining efficiencies. The functional mushroom space is an emerging growth sector within the health and wellness online e- commerce marketplace, the Company believes that to be a leader in this new space, we must focus on revenues and growth through acquisitions.

Finally, the company would like to further announce the launch of its consolidation of Nila Hub Portfolio companies and bands located on the website www.nilahub.com This new web portal will be used as a one stop shop for the company's functional mushroom brands and also serve as a place for investors gather additional information on the Company and its operations.

ABOUT NILAM RESOURCES, INC.

Nilam Resources Inc. is in the business of developing and investing in and managing early-stage companies. The Company is expanding into a new direction by providing online directly shipped "Farm to Consumer" Functional Medicinal Mushrooms and CBD Oils. The Company is focused on targeting key synergistic acquisitions that bring a broad spectrum of health and wellness options to our customers. The company's new direction will allow it to bring together complementary businesses that can deliver a vertically integrated solutions to this exciting market. We are targeting the Phyto functional and forward medicinal markets to create synergies. Since the legalization of Cannabis, there has been increasing research to back up the observed benefits of CBD and Functional Mushrooms, which has in turn, increased awareness of the various health benefits. The company plans to capitalize on this market sector through acquisitions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

