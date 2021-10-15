Fuse Science, Inc. Kustomeroo Enters into Partnership with Vanta for SOC 2 & HIPAA Compliance

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC PINK:DROP), Kustomeroo, provider of cloud video contact center solutions, is pleased to announce Kustomeroo has partnered with Vanta to achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance. The partnership will assist in the process of obtaining SOC 2, HIPAA, and giving Kustomeroo the compliance reports needed to meet mandatory requirements large enterprise clients require. Kustomeroo is excited and looking forward to the future of increasing its market share in the space of cloud contact center products and this amazing partnership.

Below is an update to the roadmap of key events. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order or in their entirety. Some events are outside the control of the company.

FINRA symbol change - Imminent

Company name change - Imminent

About Kustomeroo:

The company specializes in real-time customer engagement software to accomplish the goals of improving sales and provide prompt customer service. Our mission is to eliminate all unnecessary friction that occurs between companies and their customers, resulting in changing the way people feel about customer service.

Contact:

David Delke

Fuse Science, Inc / Kustomeroo

ir@kustomeroo.com

www.kustomeroo.com

Twitter: @kustomeroo

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Fuse Science, Inc.

