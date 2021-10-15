PayRetailers, a leading payment processor for Latin America, has started a partnership with Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide.

This new strategic collaboration is a major step for both companies to fuel their growth and expansion into more countries. Currently, PayRetailers is mainly active as a payment service provider in Latin America. With Worldline as a partner, the portfolio of its merchants can significantly be widened. Equally, thanks to the local payment network of PayRetailers.

Worldline can offer more payment options for its merchant customers serviced in Latin America, both companies are convinced that easy integration and usability is key for merchants, therefore, they offer a solution that combines multiple functionalities within one integration. That way, clients can be onboarded quickly and can immediately benefit from new functionality.

About PayRetailers

PayRetailers is a payment services provider that has been founded in 2017 with the idea of connecting merchants with the large potential customer base in LATAM. The company offers a secure and easy to use payment solution that is based on a seamless API integration and is suitable for multiple market segments, from e-learning to gaming, from financial services to travel and from ticketing to regular ecommerce for companies of all sizes. PayRetailers experienced exponential growth and is currently active in 12 countries. It is headquartered in Spain, with regional offices in Malta, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

About Worldline

Worldline, is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries. The company provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are.

Services offered by Worldline in the area of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions Services; Financial Services and Mobility e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros.

