Hypefactors A/S: Management invests in more Hypefactors shares

Copenhagen, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 17-2021
Managers' transactions/capital increase

The media intelligence SaaS company Hypefactors, providing users with a real-time overview to global and local media mentions and reputation metrics for companies, brands, competitors, industries and trends, is pleased to announce an investmernt of DKK 1 million from a small group of investors. Part of the group are early investor Augustenborg Holding Aps and - from management - Michael Østerlund Madsen (CFO), Viet Yen Nguyen (CTO), Frederik Nørby (Commercial Director) and Casper Janns (CEO). As the investment is structured as a capital increase, it benefits the company's capital structure directly. The share price is DKK 6.4872 and the number of new shares to be issued is 154,149 increasing the total number of shares from 9,552,498 to 9,706,647.

The capital increase is combined with a loan of DKK 1 million from Vaekstfonden (the Danish state's investment fund). This loan was committed by Vaekstfonden earlier this year, where the first of two loan tranches was disbursed. A specific MRR target was required by Vaekstfonden to be met, for the second loan tranche to be paid out. As this target was met, this tranche will now be disbursed.

----


About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser
Oaklins Denmark
Østergade 26B
1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com
www.oaklins.com


