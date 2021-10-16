Do you still remember that in 2015, a private company organized more than 6,700 employees to travel to Nice, France, and set a Guinness World Record, which was reported by mainstream media in 167 countries around the world and became a global news? Many scholars, experts and media are curious and exploring what kind of company this is and how it has achieved global success in just 20 years. The interpretation, secrets and answers of the company's 26 years of development are all lied in the book Unlocking the Emperor's Door which was published in London in January 2021 and in the book Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success which was grandly published globally in October 2021.These two books, together with Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group, New Swap and Transcendence Theory, forms the wisdom theory system of TIENS Group.

Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group records the entrepreneurial stories, New Swap and Transcendence Theory presents the theoretical innovation, Open the Emperor's Door records the development process, and Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success integrates the theoretical system. Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of TIENS Group, expressed the hope that these four books can guide everyone to open the door of wisdom, embark on the road of pursuit, step into the dream hall, and finally reach the top of their own glory!

Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group

Mr. Li Jinyuan worked hard for his dream with all his strength. In just a few years, the TIENS Group he founded had billions of assets; in 1997, the Group concentrated its efforts and opened up the markets in 37 countries in one breath, and in 2002, it developed more than 60 national branches, opened up an international market and marketing network, and sold its products to 86 countries and regions; its development speed and scale are amazing!

Mr. Li Jinyuan recorded the entrepreneurial stories of himself and his partners in the book Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group in 2002, showing precious qualities such as dream, courage, perseverance, mind and honesty, which is a powerful help for a leader to promote the development of enterprises and provides a theoretical basis for the follow-up book New Swap and Transcendence Theory

New Swap and Transcendence Theory

TIENS has overcome numerous problems and obstacles in the development process of the international market. After years of pioneering experience, Mr. Li Jinyuan deeply realized that scientific and unified theoretical guidance is very important for the development of enterprises. He carefully summed up the experience and lessons of TIENS's international market development, combined with the ever-changing market environment, kept pace with the times, created his own road to success, and put forward a scientific and practical "New Swap and Transcendence Theory", which is an original leap-forward development strategy and tactic. New Swap and Transcendence Theory compiled by Mr. Li Jinyuan was published in 2003, which attracted more attention to TIENS, and then international friends took the development of TIENS as an example to explore the Open the Empire's Door of rapid economic development.

Unlocking the Emperor's Door

Christopher Sheedy, as a well-known Australian journalist and writer, wrote Unlocking the Emperor's Door from the perspective of a third party through in-depth investigation and understanding, which was released in London, England in January 2021. Christopher Sheedy believes that under the background of global economic integration, the development practice of TIENS and the sublimated New Swap and Transcendence Theory have brought new practices and ideas for the rapid development of more enterprises, and international friends spoke highly of Unlocking the Empire's Door. Mr. Li Jinyuan devoted himself to the research in combination with the new innovative practice, and further optimized, enriched, perfected and promoted the New Swap and Transcendence Theory, which led to the release of Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success in October 2021.

Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success

Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success combines new innovative practices to form theoretical improvement. Through empirical analysis and comparative study, it comprehensively elaborates that how a global enterprise group, on the basis of "replacement and reorganization", integrate the latest business practices, information technology, network management and communication technology, intelligent combination and connection technology, blockchain and platform technology, etc. to realize the close combination of traditional business and modern network information technology, and realize "self-subversion and transcendence" on this basis. More importantly, this book deeply analyzes the key factors of success, and lists typical cases of these factors promoting the development of enterprises, which plays a very important reference and guiding role for the global layout and development of enterprises.

Mr. Li Jinyuan said that TIENS will continue to dream forward, promote the third venture with full confidence, speed up the implementation of the strategy of "one body and multiple wings" under the guidance of "new replacement transcendence theory" and the concept of "coexistence, sharing and win-win", further expand the global market in depth, continue to practice the initial mission of "bring health to human beings and serving the society", and achieve more brilliant value.

