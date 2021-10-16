The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus has undoubtedly caused a huge impact on the world economy and brought global business to a halt, forcing us to re-examine the proposition of a community with a shared future for mankind. Meanwhile, the pandemic stimulates the flourishing of new technologies and new industries such as 5G, artificial intelligence and smart cities.

Nowadays, Xiongan embraces its fifth year of the construction plan and sees its post-pandemic recovery. The Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2021 (HIDW 2021) will be held from October 16 to 22, 2021 with the theme of "Interconnectedness: Design to Rekindle the World." This event will gather global intellectual design resources and motivate the current stagnant cooperation. Meanwhile, this event will collaborate with the United Kingdom, opening a "British Design Day" Partner Activity, with the theme of "Building a Caring and Inclusive Future City-Accessible Environmental Design." It will employ industrial design, information technology and other means to help build a high-standard, high-quality barrier-free city.

In order to tackle the isolation issues caused by the pandemic, this exhibition is organized in "offline online" mode, realizing real-time data flow back and inspiring people from all walks of life to focus on the new situation of online design. This time, HIDW 2021 will continue to work with the Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA) to create the "Week and Competition" model, which will scout for new designers worldwide, promote an international and professional industrial design event with oriental color and a sustainable design atmosphere.

In the future, Xiongan New Area will continue to actively integrate with the international market, create a new life with harmonious development for the people around the world. Shirley Feng, the director of the Hebei Industrial Design Innovation Center, said in the keynote speech at Xiongan Design Forum, "Sharing Weal and Woe Co-existing in Harmony!"

