Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany October 18, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today provided an update on its operations and the clinical development progress of the Company's lead candidate, varoglutamstat (PQ912), a small molecule medicine in development to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD). Varoglutamstat is currently being investigated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in patients living with early and mild AD: the European Phase 2b VIVIAD study and the recently initiated Phase 2a/b VIVA-MIND study in the U.S.
VIVA-MIND: Vivoryon's U.S. Phase 2a/b in patients with early AD
"More than 6 million patients are currently living with Alzheimer's in the U.S. alone, and despite recent developments, a huge need remains for safe, widely available effective disease-modifying therapies," commented Dr. Howard Feldman, Professor of Neurosciences and Director of the ADCS at UC San Diego, and the VIVA-MIND study director. "We are excited to offer those eligible for VIVA-MIND the option to participate in a clinical trial investigating the potential benefits of varoglutamstat, a novel type of AD medication, designed to address several key disease mechanisms.
Based on its mechanism of action and encouraging data from earlier clinical studies, we believe that varoglutamstat is differentiated from other drugs in development, with potential benefits as an oral agent, potentially reduced side effects, and cost, which would make it accessible to a large number of AD patients who are anxiously waiting for new treatment options."
The initial Phase 2a adaptive dose-finding part will investigate a range of 150 mg to 600 mg twice daily. An interim futility analysis is planned for the first half of 2023. If predefined criteria are fulfilled, the trial will pass a stage-gate into the Phase 2b part, enrolling an additional 234 patients treated at the selected dose for at least 72 weeks, with a total of 414 patients being treated on stable doses of varoglutamstat for 18 months. The primary endpoint for this study is CDR-SB (clinical dementia rating scale - sum of boxes), an established approvable endpoint measuring a combination of cognitive abilities and activities of daily living.
Business Update
Vivoryon substantiates commitment to U.S. patients and market with confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed U.S. IPO
The commencement of the VIVA-MIND clinical study demonstrates Vivoryon's commitment to the U.S. patients and market. It is Vivoryon's intention to establish a U.S. listing on Nasdaq. To this effect, Vivoryon recently confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of a potential initial public offering of its common shares in the United States. While the timing of the transaction, if any, is uncertain and will depend on market conditions, among other things, Vivoryon expects the size and other characteristics of the transaction to be such that an approved EU prospectus, in addition to the U.S. registration statement on Form F-1, would not be required.
