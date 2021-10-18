Palanga, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Floor NFT is please to announce new artistic collectibles on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Floor NFT's are fresh, hand-drawn, non-PFP (Profile Picture), crafted with love by DAHR in his pleasing cartoonish art style. Only 7777 provably rare artworks were generated from 150 traits/attributes in order to gather together a first-ever NFT condominium community.

The Floor NFT spawned from the idea of wanting to give back to the world, what the NFT community has given to the founders of the project in the form of a charity based project. The Floor NFT tries to capture the rift between different classes and environments in society. In some images there is the toxic smoggy background with dilapidated buildings which vary from slums to wrecks. On the flip side, some of the Floor NFTs will feature perfect sunny backgrounds with luxurious penthouses in the foreground with diamonds and gold plated walls.

With the roots of the project being focused on charity, The Floor NFT has set aside $77,777 to go to a community voted charity that combats poverty within society upon successful sellout of the project.

The Floor NFT journey doesn't end with a successful sell out at mint, the focus is to continue to build the community. The community will be involved in every element of the project. Future plans include jumping ahead into the next exciting chapter of NFTs, THE METAVERSE! The Floor NFT is in discussions with the Sandbox to develop THE FLOOR TOWER. The Floor Tower will be a place for the community to gather and for the team to host events. More details about The Floor Tower will be announced in roadmap 2.0 shortly after the mint.

The Floor NFT Mint starts with a Presale on Wednesday, October 20th open to collaborator projects, as well as whitelist members. A special presale will be held on Thursday, October 21st for Early Adopters. The price of both presales will be .07 ETH. Details are available on The Floor NFT Discord server (https://discord.gg/thefloornft )

The public mint (open to all) is set for Friday, October 22nd with at least 3500 NFTs up for grabs at the price of .0777 ETH.



Meet The Floor NFT Team:

Roman "Laffpro" (https://twitter.com/Laffpro_art)

Domantas (https://www.linkedin.com/in/domantas-raulusevicius-98a70012a)

DAHR (https://vk.com/public190589568)

Philipp "PhSh" (https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippsh/)

Ethan "Envey" (https://twitter.com/EnviousNFTs/)

Xert (https://www.discord.com/users/809410126851080202/)

Media Contact:

Name: The Floor NFT

Website: www.thefloornft.com

Email: info@thefloornft.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Floor_NFT

Discord: https://discord.gg/thefloornft

Medium: https://medium.com/@thefloornft

