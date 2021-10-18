Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (the "Company" or "Gelum) is pleased to report that its common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol GMR at the opening of the market on October 18, 2021.

About Gelum Resources Ltd.

Gelum's objective is the discovery of a multi-million oz. economic gold deposit in the Bralorne-Bridge River Gold District located some 190 kilometers north of Vancouver and 74 km northwest of the town of Lillooet, B.C. This objective is made possible through the Company's acquisition of Eldorado, a series of 23 mineral claims with a total area of 7,359 hectares (18,000 acres) located in the Bralorne-Bridge River Gold District, an area that has been actively explored at various times since the late 1800s. There are nine historical past producers and significant prospects (Au, Hg and W) located on or near the Eldorado property. From west to east these properties include Lucky Jem, Robson, Northern Light 1 and 6, Lucky Strike, Silverquick, Tungsten King, Tungsten Queen and Manitou.

The most recent significant and best-documented exploration on the Project was in 2011 by GFE Exploration Corporation ("GFE" or "Gold Fields"). In 2011 Gold Fields drilled 7 holes.

Upon review of past exploration programs including extensive soil sampling, geochem, geophysics, and two drilling campaigns; the Company believes that the highest priority targets at the Eldorado Project are yet to be developed.

