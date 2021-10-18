DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Global and Medium Term Note Program Yearly Renewal

On January 14, 2021, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. Board of Directors authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions for the yearly renewal of the GMTN program. The Capital Markets Board's approval was granted on February 18, 2021 and the renewal has been completed as of October 15, 2021 with a size of USD 6.000.000.000.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

