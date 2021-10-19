- (PLX AI) - Ericsson Q3 net income SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 4,570 million.
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 8,800 million vs. estimate SEK 7,030 million
- • Q3 net sales SEK 56,300 million vs. estimate SEK 58,130 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 1.73
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 8,800 million vs. estimate SEK 7,510 million
- • Q3 gross margin 44%
- • Q3 adjusted gross margin 44% vs. estimate 42.3%
- • Networks and Digital Services: In Q3 2021, sales in Mainland China were SEK 1.3 billion
- • In Q4 2020, sales in Mainland China were SEK 4.6 billion
ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de