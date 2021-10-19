- (PLX AI) - Ericsson's valuation remains attractive, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target SEK 130 implies 25% upside from this morning's price
- • Ericsson posted solid Q3 results and should be able to benefit from the 5G cycle, Kepler said
- • Ericsson shares slipped 2% in early trading despite the earnings beat, as some traders focused on the company's comments on "some impact" it saw from "disturbances in the supply chain"
