Orange Business Services leads industry consortium to secure and store the French Space Agency's data

New data lake will host up to 100 petabytes of spatial data

The French Space Agency (CNES) has chosen Orange Business Services to lead an industry consortium, including HPE, Scality and Tealenium, to design, deploy and maintain a new storage solution for its scientific and spatial data. This will help CNES fully modernize its storage infrastructure to better utilize the enormous amounts of data from its satellites.

The new data lake will be capable of hosting 100 petabytes of spatial data. The single storage space for data collection and archives will be simple, secure and fast for users to access. CNES is also looking to capitalize on it to develop new services incorporating visualization, data cross-referencing, and information sharing.

A single point of contact for CNES, Orange Business Services will oversee the global governance of the entire project from design and installation to maintenance and ongoing operations. As a network-native digital services company and founding member of Gaia-X, Orange Business Services is well placed to leverage its expertise in data security and digital integration services, all while ensuring confidentiality of this data in compliance with regulatory requirements. Orange is also providing its expertise in the space sector, notably with the Payload Data Ground Segment (PDGS) Sentinel-1 and 2 of the European Copernicus program.

"Spatial data is historically an issue for scientific research. They are becoming a strategic issue in the "new" data economy: satellites contribute at all levels to the creation of value, quite clearly in geolocation or in imagery, but now also to monitor climate change: sea ??level, ozone layer, CO2, etc. Increasingly voluminous, specific and complex, these data need to be captured, stored, processed and analyzed. As part of our data policy and with the support of Orange Business Services teams, we are developing a future-proof infrastructure to ensure access to this data, to facilitate science and also to support the emergence of new services, products, players, and a new industry," stated Thierry Levoir, Director of Digital and Operations Departments, CNES.

"We are delighted to support CNES in this ambitious project to overhaul its storage infrastructure. We combine our know-how in integrating complex solutions with the complementary expertise of our partners in order to contribute to the digital transformation of CNES. We are thus participating in the strategy for enhancing the value of spatial data and promoting the influence of French space policy," said Etienne Bonhomme, France Director of Cloud activities at Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 263 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2021. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

