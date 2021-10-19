

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System, Inc. (R), a transportation and logistics company, and Gatik, a firm for automating on-road transportation for short-haul, middle-mile logistics, on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership to form an autonomous logistics network for Gatik's customers in the U.S. and Canada.



Gatik will lease from Ryder a fleet of medium-duty, multi-temperature box trucks designed for transporting goods to retail locations from micro-fulfillment centers or dark stores-distribution centers that cater exclusively to e-commerce.



Gatik is expected to integrate its commercial-grade autonomous driving technology into the leased fleet, enabling it to provide its Autonomous Delivery as a Service (ADaaS) model to its new and existing customers.



In addition to providing the leased vehicles, Ryder aims to service and maintain the trucks, including calibration of autonomous vehicle sensors and the necessary pre- and post-trip inspections.



The aim of the partnership is to expand quickly across the U.S. and Canada, with the initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



Meanwhile, Gatik's latest funding round totaling $85 million includes an investment from Ryder's corporate venture capital fund RyderVentures, which aims to invest in and partner with early-stage companies that are developing new technologies and business models that deliver advancements and automation in the logistics and transportation industries. The funding represents RyderVentures' first investment in an autonomous trucking company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RYDER SYSTEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de