Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Selected for Pilot Analytics Project for Chattanooga's Smart Corridor+ Initiative

Rekor One platform will be used to analyze critical traffic data in support of the City's expansive smart city goals

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee (or the "City") has selected the Company's Rekor One platform to provide traffic analytics in support of its Smart Corridor+ infrastructure initiative. With a total area of 144.6 square miles and a population of 181,099, the City will be using Rekor One as part of a pilot program to capture and analyze traffic data to help the City discover new approaches for battling traffic congestion, improve forecasting, estimate emissions from real-time data, and increase public safety.

Chattanooga is highly regarded for more than a decade of work developing its smart city network, for which it recently recorded more than $2.7B in total community benefit. It is using this network as the foundation for innovative programs like the Smart Corridor+ initiative, developed in partnership with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Center for Urban Information and Progress ("CUIP"). Backed by a recent $1.37M grant from the National Science Foundation, the Smart Corridor+ is a 1.2 mile stretch of road used by the City and CUIP to study traffic flow, public safety and transportation, and environmental impacts.

"Rekor One is an ideal choice for this pilot project since it is purpose built to deliver not just data, but core insights for all pillars of the Smart Corridor+ program," said Robert A. Berman, CEO, Rekor. "Rekor One allows sensors around the City to capture data from vehicle traffic that can then be shared with multiple departments and agencies to support their unique missions - from public safety and transportation to emissions reductions and insurance compliance. We are excited to be working with a forward-minded city like Chattanooga to help them achieve their aggressive goals."

Chattanooga will combine Rekor sensors with its own network of traffic cameras to obtain real-time data about vehicles using the Smart Corridor. The six-month pilot will capture anonymized data on vehicle counts, smog scores of passenger vehicles and trucks on the roadway, and the usage of electric vehicles, among other information.

"Our work over the last decade to transform Chattanooga into one of the nation's first smart cities has paid tremendous dividends to our citizenry and business community," said Kevin Comstock, Smart City Director for the City of Chattanooga. "Our investments have resulted in job creation and retention, decreased emissions, a lower unemployment rate, and a decrease in our community's digital divide. These results drive us to continue looking at innovative new ways to leverage data to make our city a safer, cleaner more equitable place to live and work."

The pilot project will kick off in December. For more information on Rekor One, visit https://www.rekor.ai/industries/government-agencies.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

