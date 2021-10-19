Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six

A reflection of Smart's dedication to building a passionate team to transform retirement savings

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider, continues on its path to disrupt the global retirement market as the Smart USA team introduces six new seasoned hires.

Smart entered the US in October 2020 as a direct response to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE Act). Its recordkeeping technology and retirement income solutions are purpose-built for Pooled Employer Plans (PEPs). Since then, the company has achieved milestones such as naming its first US Board of Directors and receiving an investment round of $228M led by Chrysalis Investments, which furthered Smart's goal of rolling out its proven PEP technology platform across the US.

Now the US team is proud to add six new professionals to its bench of expertise, joining the likes of Director of Retirement Solutions Catherine Reilly, Director of Corporate Strategy Grant Chamberlain, US General Counsel Lawrence Griffin and Chief Operating Officer Rob Stanley. These new hires, with backgrounds across retirement, technology and marketing, include:

Ashish Tilve who assumes the role of Head of Platform Technology. He was a former VP and Chief Technology Officer for Prudential Workplace Solutions, where he spent 18 years.

who assumes the role of Head of Platform Technology. He was a former VP and Chief Technology Officer for Prudential Workplace Solutions, where he spent 18 years. Birgit Cornelius who joins as Head of Compliance. She formerly served as a Principal for Acuff & Associates.

who joins as Head of Compliance. She formerly served as a Principal for Acuff & Associates. Daniella Moiseyev who will assume the title of Head of Marketing. She was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer of PCS Retirement, and previously was Chief Marketing Officer for the American Retirement Association.

who will assume the title of Head of Marketing. She was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer of PCS Retirement, and previously was Chief Marketing Officer for the American Retirement Association. Darrin Tulley who will be CFO & Head of Business Transformation. He joins from MassMutual, where he most recently served as the SVP of Workplace Solutions' Business Transformation.

who will be CFO & Head of Business Transformation. He joins from MassMutual, where he most recently served as the SVP of Workplace Solutions' Business Transformation. Scott Rice who begins asHead of Employer Experience. He joins Smart from SunTrust Bank, where he was Director of Product and Plan Administration.

who begins asHead of Employer Experience. He joins Smart from SunTrust Bank, where he was Director of Product and Plan Administration. Sean Jordan who begins as Chief Experience Officer. He spent 16 years at MassMutual where he held the title of Head of Client Management for Emerging Markets.

Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart USA, commented: "We are thrilled to bring aboard these talented individuals, who bring a variety of diverse skills and experiences across the financial services industry. They will be instrumental in helping us to advance and evolve our technology, client service, and internal culture as we continue to grow. On behalf of Smart, I wish them the warmest welcome. With their help, I am excited to broaden our reach and set the bar higher for ourselves in increasing access to retirement savings for millions of Americans."

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology platform provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings, and financial well-being around the world.

Smart partners with governments and financial institutions (including insurers, asset managers, banks, financial advisers) to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, bespoke and cost-efficient.

In addition to the UK, Smart is operating in the USA, Europe, Australia and the Middle East with close to a million savers entrusting over $2.4 billion in assets on the platform.

Smart supports its clients with a 550 strong global team and saw 160% growth in assets on its technology platform in 2020.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments and DWS Group are all investors to date in Smart.

For more information, please visit Smart.co .

