Nowi today announced that it has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its NH2 Energy Harvesting PMIC, in the Embedded Technologies category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. The CES Innovation Awards program, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in several consumer technology product categories.

Nowi NH2 is a breakthrough energy harvesting power management solution that can be easily integrated by OEMs in a broad range of consumer electronics IoT devices to power their products with clean ambient energy. The NH2 aims at eliminating the use of polluting primary batteries thereby solving one of the greatest challenges for smart sustainable energy transition. NH2 combines the world's smallest energy harvesting PMIC bill of material with the highest average harvesting efficiency, making it especially attractive for space and cost constrained applications like smart tags, remote controls, electronic shelf labels and IoT sensors.

Simon van der Jagt, Nowi CEO co-founder, adds "We are very proud to receive the acknowledgement from CES on the impact of the NH2 energy harvesting power management IC. However, we are also excited to see the growing mainstream awareness of the necessity of solutions that reduce e-waste resulting from discarding billions of small batteries. Nowi energy harvesting offers a way to reduce e-waste while improving cost of ownership and enhancing the customer experience."

Nowi is excited to announce that it will be attending CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January. We will represent the Netherlands as one of the 20 highly coveted scale-ups selected by the Dutch Trade Delegation, under the theme "Tech for a Responsible Future".

About Nowi

Nowi is a semiconductor company founded in 2016, based in Delft, the Netherlands, with regional offices in the US and in Shanghai.

Nowi has developed energy harvesting power management ICs that combine top harvesting performance with the world's smallest assembly footprint and lowest BOM cost. Thereby it simplifies the design process and lowers the threshold for any company to develop 'Plug Forget' products.

