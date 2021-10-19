Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB (536/21)

With effect from October 20, 2021, the unit rights in Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 29, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ANNX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017070857 Order book ID: 238721 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 20, 2021, the paid subscription units in Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ANNX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017070865 Order book ID: 238722 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB