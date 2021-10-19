Anzeige
19.10.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB (536/21)

With effect from October 20, 2021, the unit rights in Annexin Pharmaceuticals
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including October 29, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ANNX UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017070857              
Order book ID:  238721                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 20, 2021, the paid subscription units in Annexin
Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ANNX BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017070865              
Order book ID:  238722                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
