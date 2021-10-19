Exante Data announced the formation of an Advisory Board comprised of top executives from technology focused firms. Exante Data is proud to welcome internationally recognized leaders Irina Novoselsky, Morten Primdahl, and Pascal Schaary to its Advisory Board.

"When we founded Exante Data in 2016, our mission was to deliver superior strategy across financial markets using technology and alternative data," said Exante Data Founder CEO Jens Nordvig. "We have grown significantly and expanded our footprint globally among the world's most sophisticated institutional investors. We plan to continue to deliver superior insights to this high-end client segment. Looking ahead, we will strive for aggressive expansion to larger audiences. Exante Data will draw on this group of advisors with unique expertise to build new, scalable products and advise on future capital raises."

Irina Novoselsky is an Advisor to the Board at CareerBuilder, where she most recently served as the CEO. As the CEO of CareerBuilder, Irina re-positioned the company for accelerated growth as the industry leading talent acquisition platform. She is also a board member at Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and is based in Chicago and New York.

"I am excited to be part of Exante Data's journey as they find new and creative ways to use alternative data to bring insight into complicated questions," said Novoselsky.

Morten Primdahl is the Co-Founder and former CTO of Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN). He was instrumental in growing Zendesk from the founding team of 3 to more than 3000 employees. He is based in San Francisco and Copenhagen.

"It's a great privilege for me to become an advisory board member at Exante. The team possesses a rare combination of deep technological experience and unique financial insight, and I'm excited to see them put that to use in building the FinTech products of the future," said Primdahl.

Pascal Schaary is the Vice President of Operations at Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG). He played a key role in scaling Datadog from 30 employees to more than 2500 in a few years. Previously, Pascal was at Goldman Sachs for 10 years. He is a board member of the climate technology company Overstory, and is based in New York.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Exante team on this new journey and look forward to helping them to rapidly scale this intriguing new endeavour," said Schaary.

About Exante Data

Exante Data was founded in 2016 by Jens Nordvig and delivers proprietary data and world-class analysis to institutional investors globally. Having launched its Global Flow Analytics platform in 2017, Exante Data has quickly become a market leading source of information for leveraging trends in capital flows. The mission of Exante Data is to provide better answers to key macro questions through superior data and analytics. The company provides analytical tools and smart data solutions to institutional investors. Exante Data helps investors generate alpha and manage risk in the global FX and fixed income spaces by extracting relevant signals from vast sets of public and private data. In addition, Exante Data provides interpretations and forward-looking implications based on our own expertise, supplemented with deep dive research into the underlying drivers of various financial assets. Exante Data has growing senior strategy and development teams based in New York, the US East Coast, London, Sydney, and Norway. Find us at: www.exantedata.com. Twitter: @ExanteData. Substack: Money: Inside and Out.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005327/en/

Contacts:

Amelia Bourdeau

Senior Advisor and Investor Relations, Exante Data

amelia.bourdeau@exantedata.com

ir@exantedata.com