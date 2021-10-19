FlexTrade's cloud-based EMS has been selected by one of South Africa's largest asset managers

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced Cape Town-based investment firm, Coronation, has adopted FlexNOW EMS as a flexible and cost-efficient platform to support its current and future workflow requirements.

FlexNOW, FlexTrade's one-click install EMS, has been integrated within Coronation's existing systems architecture remotely, with no overhead to Coronation's IT department. Further, many new product enhancements made to support Coronation's complex workflow are available to the global FlexNOW community.

Philip van der Merwe, Head of Trading at Coronation Fund Managers stated: 'Over the last couple of years, our trading execution needs have changed. We were looking for a partner that was able to increase our workflow efficiency and reduce our costs. FlexNOW has managed to impress us with both. Their desktop features have proven to be solid solutions, and our team is seeing new updates every week. We managed to invest in a product that delivers a powerful user experience while ensuring simplicity and ease of use.''

Adi Prnjavorac, General Manager, FlexNOW at FlexTrade Systems noted:"We are delighted to add another prestigious client such as Coronation to our rapidly growing FlexNOW community. Since the pandemic, we have seen significant demand for our FlexNOW cloud EMS to meet firms' challenges in this new, changing environment. Further, our institutional client base has also grown by 100% over the past year, validating our offering and demonstrating that organizations recognize the tangible value we can deliver in challenging times.

From initial discussions to analysis, design and onboarding, the whole process with Coronation has been undertaken virtually, which is a testament to our robust and proven project delivery capabilities. We are very much looking forward to meeting and working with the Coronation team in person when the situation allows."

About FlexTrade Systems

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005331/en/

Contacts:

Matthew Halicki

matthew.halicki@flextrade.com

o: +1 516-304-3672 516

m +1 516-287-3215