NHMA: HispanicHealth.info and VaccinateForAll.org Websites are Officially Launched by The National Hispanic Medical Association

The New User-Friendly Websites are Designed to Help Latinos Learn More About and Navigate the COVID-19 Vaccination Process As Well As Other Health Concerns

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / The National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) is pleased to announce the official launch of two websites: HispanicHealth.info and VaccinateForAll.org. Both of the new resources are devoted to helping boost access and awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination process and other issues that may impact the health of the Latino population.

HispanicHealth.info was created to provide extensive and accessible resources to the Hispanic community, in both English and Spanish, as well as those who serve their medical needs to help mitigate the disproportionate effects of health inequity they face. Resources on the website have been carefully vetted by the NHMA to make sure that all information is accurate, reliable, and relevant to improving the health of the community.

"Through the HispanicHealth.info portal, NHMA will decrease health disparities by providing bilingual health information from trustworthy sources for its networks of physicians, patients, and others in the Hispanic community to improve their health," said NHMA President & CEO Elena V. Rios, MD, MSPH, FACP.

The goal of VaccinateForAll.org is to connect and support trusted leaders across the U.S. in regards to how they serve the health of members of their local Hispanic population. The connections between Hispanic patients and dependable community leaders are crucial and important to help overcome barriers to vaccine access. Data from across sectors prove that one of the most important factors in making a decision to get vaccinated is hearing from community leaders.

In addition to provide people with highly important information and resources about the COVID-19 vaccine, visitors to the sites will also find information about health concerns and disparities specifically relating to the Latino community such as asthma, hypertension, diabetes, and the effects of the pandemic on mental health and stress-related concerns.

VaccineForAll.org is always looking to partner with organizations that support their shared mission to increase vaccine access and uptake in the Hispanic/Latino population.

About NHMA:

Established in 1994 in Washington, DC, the National Hispanic Medical Association is a non-profit association representing the interests of 50,000 licensed Hispanic physicians in the United States. NHMA is dedicated to empowering Hispanic physicians to be leaders who will help eliminate health disparities and improve the health of Hispanics. For more information, please visit https://www.nhmamd.org/.

