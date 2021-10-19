OcNOS-based solution provides disaggregated networking alternative to legacy systems with faster time-to-market and greater agility

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced a partnership with Horsebridge Network Systems, a builder of innovative networks in the UK, to bring the benefits of disaggregated networking to Internet Service Providers (ISP). IP Infusion's disaggregated networking solutions, based on the OcNOS network operating system, offer service providers an alternative to traditional legacy network vendors.

Horsebridge's significant experience in the telecom market brings innovation to their customers with its best-in-class systems with crucial protection against DDoS attacks.

The partnership aims to grow the customer base within the UK's Altnet community, a growing sector of independent digital infrastructure providers who are working together to create cohesive interconnected next generation networks. These network operators are challenging the traditional networking approaches with disaggregated networking which enable them to achieve unprecedented agility, choice and drive down the cost of their infrastructure.

IP Infusion's carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion's advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

Since 2000, Horsebridge has supported the development of critical network within the Altnet, corporate and public sector markets by building, operating and managing networks for its customers. Through this partnership, IP Infusion and Horsebridge will provide choice of best-of-breed platforms, operational services, and help design, build and operate the customer networks with cost efficiency, enabling customers to focus on their core business.

"We are delighted to add IP Infusion into our partnership program and look forward to working with them to offer a valued alternative in network provision for both our existing and new clients," said Neil Woolerton, CRO of Horsebridge Network Systems.

"With the extensive network competency in designing, deploying and supporting complex networks, Horsebridge's local team of experts can help to eliminate end-user concerns and pain points of migrating to new systems and help accelerate their network disaggregation," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.

OcNOS is the industry's first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today's networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS and ZebOS network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

About Horsebridge Network Systems

Founded in 2000, Horsebridge has supported the development of critical networks within the Altnet, Corporates and Public Sector Markets. As one of the UK's leading network infrastructure providers, our mission is to build, operate and manage innovative networks for innovative customers. At the heart of our organisations is a team of experts that are focused on delivering customer value and work with the very best industry partners.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005018/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ursula Herrick

Herrick Media

ursula@herrickmedia.com

408-202-0865