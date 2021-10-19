By 2021, the six major fruits in Guangdong have entered the overseas market (lychee, pineapple, longan, banana, tangerine, and pomelo). The six delicious fruit members have emerged with great strength to become a household name, and their impressive results have attracted a large number of fans all over the world.

Also unforgettable are the Lingnan lychee that is a matter of obsession in the eyes of Concubine Yang, and the sweet Xuwen pineapple that possesses a hint of sourness. And perhaps you have tried the sweet longan with the special charm from Gaozhou Chuliang, or tasted soft and sweet dwarf banana. Furthermore, a deep impression might have been left in your heart by the tangerine that refreshes your throat, or the rich flavor of Meizhou Shatian pomelo.

As a Chinese saying goes, "Having fun alone is not as good as having fun with everyone". Have you ever whished to share this sweet delicacy with friends from all over the world when you enjoyed the six major fruits in Guangdong?

"Cantonese products are handed down and shared globally-recruitment of international brand ambassador for the six major fruits in Guangdong" is ongoing. We welcome friends who like Chinese culture and the six major fruits in Guangdong, please send in photos or videos with description to the official mailbox (guangdong@xinhuanet.com) to participate in this event. Being the ambassador of the international brand for the six major fruits in Guangdong, let us together to find out what makes Cantonese fruits so interesting by your amazing photos or videos.

China invites you this fruity season to enjoy six major fruits in Guangdong province, making the end of the world shares in great sweetness.

