- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Group announces settlements for legacy issues with regards to Mozambique and resolves the case on past observation activities.
- • Credit Suisse settlements with US, UK and Swiss regulators that resolve inquiries into the bank's arrangement of loan financing for Mozambique state enterprises and related securities transactions that took place between 2013 and 2016
- • DOJ and SEC settlements $275 million
- • UK FCA penalty $200 million, plus forgiving $200 million debt owed by Mozambique
- • Credit Suisse to take $230 million in charges in Q3
