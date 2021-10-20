Anzeige
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a 21% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned the previous quarter, and a 13% increase compared to the $2.86 million earned the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.13, a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $0.27, or 31%, as compared to $0.86 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.57% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.

The decrease in earnings compared to the most recent quarter included a $0.39 million decrease in net interest income and a $0.85 million increase in operating expenses. These earnings declines were partially offset by a $0.07 million increase in noninterest income.

The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of the prior year reflects a $2.62 million decrease in provision for loan losses. This improvement was partially offset by a $1.20 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a $1.03 million increase in operating expenses. The increase in earnings per share compared to the third quarter of 2020 was boosted by the tender offer and stock repurchase, which was completed in the second quarter of 2021, where the Company repurchased 525,546 shares, or 15.6%, of its outstanding common stock.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported net income of $10.71 million, a 43% increase over the $7.50 million reported for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 53% to $3.45 compared to $2.26 for the first nine months of 2020. The Company's results for the first nine months of 2021 produced a return on average assets of 1.13% and a return on average equity of 13.49%.

"The solid third quarter results include continued recognition of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees, low credit costs and robust mortgage banking activity," said Todd James, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "While pleased with overall financial results, loan growth continues to be a challenge, especially from our commercial and industrial borrowers, many of whom benefited from the PPP and are cautious about making capital investments due to challenges attracting labor and break-downs in the supply chain. These issues, combined with potential changes in the tax code, have some business owners deciding this is a good time to sell," added James. "Despite these challenges to growth, Blackhawk's continued to add experienced bankers and make investments to improve our operating systems and processes. We expect to be well positioned when economic activity begins to pick up," he said.

Total assets of the company increased by $176.4 million, or 15%, to $1.32 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $1.14 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total gross loans decreased by $9.5 million, or 1%, and total investment securities increased $120.4 million, or 34%, during the first nine months of 2021. Total deposits increased by $181.8 million, or 18%, to $1.17 billion compared to $987.3 million at the end of 2020.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $9.77 million, a decrease of $0.39 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and down $0.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.11% for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.83% for the third quarter of the prior year.

The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of last year is primarily the result of declining yields on earning assets driven by the pro-longed low interest rate environment. The tax equivalent yield on earning assets has dropped seventy-nine basis points to 3.34%, compared to 4.13% for the third quarter of 2020, while at the same time the cost of deposits decreased only ten basis points to .14% from .24% the same quarter a year ago. Like most banks, Blackhawk has seen a significant influx of deposits and slow loan growth due to the unprecedented level of Federal stimulus in response to the pandemic. Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $238.7 million to $1.18 billion compared to $943.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. This deposit growth has led to increases of $161.9 million and $77.3 million in average investment securities and funds held in interest-bearing deposits, respectively, compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

While average total loans for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $18.3 million, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year, the decrease was due to forgiveness of PPP loans. The table below reflects the average balance, related interest income and the respective yields for all loans, PPP loans, and loans excluding PPP for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter the year before.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased by $1.25 million, or 4%, to $29.65 million as compared to $28.41 million for the first nine months of 2020. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by 57 basis points to 3.32% compared to 3.89% for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.48 million increase in PPP loan fees recognized as unamortized fees are recognized when forgiveness is granted. At September 30, 2021 $1.44 million of unamortized PPP fees remain on the Company's balance sheet. The decrease in the net interest margin is driven by the pro-longed low interest rate environment and influx of deposits due to Federal pandemic stimulus programs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 average total deposits increased by $224.3 million, or 25%, to $1.13 billion compared to $901.5 million the first nine months of 2020. While the Company was able to achieve a twenty basis point decrease in the cost of deposits to 0.15% compared to 0.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020; the decrease was more than offset by a seventy-five basis point decrease in the yield on average total earning assets to 3.54% as compared to 4.29% for the first nine months of the prior year. The excess liquidity from deposit growth has been deployed in the investment portfolio or held in cash equivalent investments.

The table below reflects the average balance, related interest income and the respective yields for all loans, PPP loans, and loans excluding PPP for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the first three quarters of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
There was no provision for loan losses recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 or June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.62 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decreased provision reflects an improved credit outlook, especially as it relates to pandemic related losses. The Company has not released any reserves as management still believes there is continued uncertainty related to the future course of the pandemic, labor challenges and the impact of inflation and supply chain issues on the Company's customer base. Net charge offs for the third quarter were near zero.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $9.8 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2021, and $11.0 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans equaled 1.46%, as compared to 1.50% at June 30, 2021, and 1.59% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.68% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 1.66% at June 30, 2021, and 1.44% as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 114.5% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 110.2% at June 30, 2021, and 90.8% at September 30, 2020. All but $2.4 million of credits that were granted modifications for COVID relief have been returned to normal payments, or are included in the nonperforming asset numbers above.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses
Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $4.76 million, a $0.07 million increase compared to $4.69 million the prior quarter, and a $0.91 million decrease from the $5.67 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due to a $1.20 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $0.14 million increase in debit card revenue.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $0.98 million, or 7%, to $14.76 million as compared to $13.78 million for the first nine months of 2020, including a $0.63 million increase in debit card interchange fees.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $10.32 million, an increase of $0.85 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended June 31, 2021, and increased by $1.03 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 includes $0.15 million in other expense, reflecting non-recurring donations.

Operating expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, totaled $29.77 million, a $2.98 million, or 11%, increase over the first nine months of 2020.

About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Further information is available on the company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com .

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO
mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(UNAUDITED)


 September 30, December 31,
Assets
 2021 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)
Cash and due from banks
 $16,536 $12,012
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions
 101,310 42,119
Total cash and cash equivalents
 117,846 54,131

Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions
 3,412 4,159
Equity securities at fair value
 2,555 2,517
Securities available-for-sale
 469,917 349,565
Loans held for sale
 6,029 6,096
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
 2,150 2,150
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,224 and $10,764
at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
 652,294 662,225
Premises and equipment, net
 20,906 20,254
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
 11,723 12,018
Mortgage servicing rights
 3,756 3,409
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 11,363 11,126
Other assets
 16,043 13,949
Total assets
 $1,317,994 $1,141,599

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
 $349,827 $268,866
Interest-bearing
 819,258 718,388
Total deposits
 1,169,085 987,254
Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
 20,155 5,155
Senior secured term note
 11,667 12,833
Other borrowings
 5,000 14,000
Other liabilities
 11,585 10,602
Total liabilities
 1,217,492 1,029,844

Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
3,479,069 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of September 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively
 35 35
Additional paid-in capital
 35,665 35,062
Retained earnings
 79,388 69,676
Treasury stock, 630,991 and 62,999 shares at cost as of September 30, 2021
and December 31, 2020, respectively
 (18,951) (941)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 4,365 7,923
Total stockholders' equity
 100,502 111,755
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $1,317,994 $1,141,599


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)


 Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans
 $24,956 $25,362
Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
 5,309 4,729
Tax-exempt
 1,182 1,067
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
 150 244
Total interest income
 31,597 31,402
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
 1,258 2,381
Interest on subordinated debentures
 353 141
Interest on senior secured term note
 313 385
Interest on other borrowings
 21 88
Total interest expense
 1,945 2,995
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
 29,652 28,407
Provision for loan losses
 500 5,885
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
 29,152 22,522

Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
 2,140 2,254
Net gain on sale of loans
 6,726 7,509
Net loan servicing income
 495 (254)
Debit card interchange fees
 3,392 2,759
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
 - 107
Net other gains (losses)
 101 64
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 237 235
Change in value of equity securities
 (12) 77
Other
 1,685 1,030
Total noninterest income
 14,764 13,781

Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
 17,605 16,097
Occupancy and equipment
 3,547 3,293
Data processing
 1,921 1,700
Debit card processing and issuance
 1,417 1,200
Advertising and marketing
 310 222
Amortization of core deposit intangible
 294 330
Professional fees
 1,224 1,157
Office Supplies
 244 273
Telephone
 425 437
Other
 2,785 2,083
Total noninterest expenses
 29,772 26,792
Income before income taxes
 14,144 9,511
Provision for income taxes
 3,437 2,011
Net income
 $10,707 $7,500

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share
 $3.45 $2.26
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
 3.45 2.26
Dividends Per Common Share
 0.33 0.33

Net Interest Margin (1)
 3.32% 3.89%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
 67.01% 63.44%
Return on Assets
 1.13% 0.95%
Return on Common Equity
 13.49% 9.69%

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)


 For the Quarter Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:




Interest and fees on loans
 $8,180 $8,621 $8,155 $8,079 $8,671
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
 1,830 1,759 1,721 1,598 1,607
Tax-exempt
 419 378 384 384 372
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
 61 48 41 33 41
Total interest income
 10,490 10,806 10,301 10,094 10,691
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
 421 421 415 458 565
Interest on subordinated debentures
 195 117 41 41 42
Interest on senior secured term note
 103 104 107 113 119
Interest on other borrowings
 - - 20 40 47
Total interest expense
 719 642 583 652 773
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
 9,771 10,164 9,718 9,442 9,918
Provision for loan losses
 - - 500 1,715 2,615
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
 9,771 10,164 9,218 7,727 7,303

Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
 787 663 690 781 747
Net gain on sale of loans
 2,147 2,217 2,362 3,572 3,412
Net loan servicing income
 90 36 369 (177) 26
Debit card interchange fees
 1,146 1,218 1,027 979 1,002
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
 - - - 428 -
Net other gains (losses)
 52 7 42 - 58
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 78 72 87 75 76
Other
 457 479 458 310 344
Total noninterest income
 4,757 4,692 5,035 5,968 5,665

Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
 6,118 5,753 5,734 5,851 5,585
Occupancy and equipment
 1,273 1,092 1,182 986 1,137
Data processing
 689 641 591 683 629
Debit card processing and issuance
 489 503 425 384 409
Advertising and marketing
 141 70 99 75 87
Amortization of intangibles
 96 96 104 107 107
Professional fees
 434 399 390 373 386
Office Supplies
 74 93 77 90 94
Telephone
 139 144 141 140 138
Other
 865 673 968 637 714
Total noninterest expenses
 10,318 9,464 9,711 9,326 9,286
Income before income taxes
 4,210 5,392 4,542 4,369 3,682
Provision for income taxes
 988 1,337 1,112 1,021 819
Net income
 $3,222 $4,055 $3,430 $3,348 $2,863

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share
 $1.13 $1.30 $1.02 $1.00 $0.86
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
 1.13 1.30 1.02 1.00 0.86
Dividends Per Common Share
 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11

Book Value Per Common Share
 35.29 34.97 32.95 33.14 32.37
Tangible Book Value Per Share
 31.17 30.81 29.40 29.57 28.74
Number of Shares Outstanding
 2,848,078 2,842,828 3,359,613 3,372,349 3,302,316
Average Number of Shares Outstanding
 2,848,109 3,118,265 3,372,684 3,360,579 3,332,071

Net Interest Margin (1)
 3.11% 3.37% 3.52% 3.63% 3.83%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
 70.70% 63.28% 65.53% 61.80% 59.39%
Return on Assets
 0.96% 1.26% 1.16% 1.20% 1.03%
Return on Common Equity
 12.57% 15.74% 12.44% 12.08% 10.64%
(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.
(UNAUDITED)
 As of
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020
Cash and due from banks
 $16,536 $16,418 $15,108 $12,012 $17,403
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
 104,722 140,073 50,199 46,278 47,848
Securities
 472,472 448,072 379,187 352,082 317,761
Net loans/leases
 658,323 666,738 700,399 668,321 681,060
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
 11,723 11,819 11,914 12,018 12,125
Other assets
 54,218 53,629 50,826 50,888 50,105
Total assets
 $1,317,994 $1,336,749 $1,207,633 $1,141,599 $1,126,302

Deposits
 $1,169,085 $1,188,997 $1,068,197 $987,254 $960,773
Subordinated debentures
 20,155 20,155 5,155 5,155 5,155
Senior secured term note
 11,667 12,056 12,445 12,833 13,222
Borrowings
 5,000 5,000 4,000 14,000 29,000
Other liabilities
 11,585 11,131 7,138 10,602 10,161
Stockholders' equity
 100,502 99,410 110,698 111,755 107,991
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $1,317,994 $1,336,749 $1,207,633 $1,141,599 $1,126,302


ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Non-accrual loans
 $7,827 $8,228 $6,361 $7,013 $8,584
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 - - - - 196
Troubled debt restructures - accruing
 1,975 1,958 1,996 2,057 2,176
Total nonperforming loans
 $9,802 $10,186 $8,357 $9,070 $10,956
Other real estate owned
 - - - 1 1
Total nonperforming assets
 $9,802 $10,186 $8,357 $9,071 $10,957

Total loans
 $669,547 $677,967 $711,515 $679,085 $691,003
Allowance for loan losses
 11,224 11,229 11,116 10,764 9,943
Loans, less allowance for loan losses
 $658,323 $666,738 $700,399 $668,321 $681,060
Nonperforming Assets to total Assets
 0.74% 0.76% 0.69% 0.79% 0.97%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
 1.46% 1.50% 1.17% 1.34% 1.59%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
 1.68% 1.66% 1.56% 1.59% 1.44%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
 114.5% 110.2% 133.0% 118.7% 90.8%

For the Quarter Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
ROLL FORWARD OF ALLOWANCE
 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Beginning Balance
 $11,229 $11,116 $10,764 $9,943 $10,102
Provision
 - - 500 1,715 2,615
Loans charged off
 103 61 582 1,334 2,892
Loan recoveries
 98 174 434 440 118
Net charge-offs
 5 (113) 148 894 2,774
Ending Balance
 $11,224 $11,229 $11,116 $10,764 $9,943

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)


(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Average
Average Average
Average Average
Average
Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Interest Earning Assets:







Interest-bearing deposits and other
$119,991 $61 0.20% $105,385 $48 0.18% $42,716 $41 0.38%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
 413,853 1,830 1.75% 365,329 1,759 1.93% 257,506 1,607 2.48%
Tax-exempt investment securities
 52,663 420 4.05% 52,197 378 3.73% 47,090 372 4.09%
Total Investment securities
 466,516 2,250 2.01% 417,526 2,137 2.16% 304,596 1,979 2.73%
Loans
 675,070 8,180 4.81% 700,109 8,621 4.94% 693,418 8,670 4.97%
Total Earning Assets
 $1,261,577 $10,491 3.34% $1,223,020 $10,806 3.58% $1,040,730 $10,690 4.13%
Allowance for loan losses
 (11,229) (11,221) (11,018)
Cash and due from banks
 16,821 17,124 18,901
Other assets
 61,274 58,008 58,022
Total Assets
 $1,328,443 $1,286,931 $1,106,635
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
 $300,935 $180 0.24% $302,946 $180 0.24% $292,875 $166 0.23%
Savings and money market deposits
 423,894 109 0.10% 396,476 96 0.10% 335,043 111 0.13%
Time deposits
 76,682 133 0.69% 77,155 145 0.75% 91,366 288 1.25%
Total interest bearing deposits
 801,511 422 0.21% 776,577 421 0.22% 719,284 565 0.31%
Subordinated debentures and notes
 20,155 195 3.83% 13,067 117 3.59% 5,155 42 3.25%
Borrowings
 16,670 103 2.45% 16,501 104 2.51% 42,637 165 1.54%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
 $838,336 $720 0.34% $806,145 $642 0.32% $767,076 $772 0.40%
Interest Rate Spread
 3.00% 3.26% 3.73%
Noninterest checking accounts
 381,046 371,146 224,552
Other liabilities
 7,381 6,283 7,950
Total liabilities
 1,226,763 1,183,574 999,578
Total Stockholders' equity
 101,680 103,357 107,057
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
 $1,328,443 $1,286,931 $1,106,635
Net Interest Income/Margin
 $9,771 3.11% $10,164 3.37% $9,918 3.83%

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Amounts in thousands)





(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)
 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020

Average
Average Average
Average

Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Interest Earning Assets:





Interest-bearing deposits and other
 $99,997 $150 0.20% $32,518 $244 1.00%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
 366,982 5,309 1.93% 234,704 4,729 2.69%
Tax-exempt investment securities
 52,329 1,182 3.87% 44,811 1,067 4.10%
Total Investment securities
 419,311 6,491 2.18% 279,515 5,796 2.92%
Loans
 686,905 24,956 4.86% 674,503 25,362 5.02%

Total Earning Assets
 $1,206,213 $31,597 3.54% $986,536 $31,402 4.29%
Allowance for loan losses
 (11,176) (9,274)
Cash and due from banks
 16,668 16,594
Other assets
 59,861 58,483

Total Assets
 $1,271,566 $1,052,339

Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
 $296,196 $521 0.23% $287,538 $657 0.31%
Savings and money market deposits
 392,575 290 0.10% 307,807 578 0.25%
Time deposits
 78,529 447 0.76% 102,306 1,146 1.50%
Total interest bearing deposits
 767,300 1,258 0.22% 697,651 2,381 0.46%
Subordinated debentures
 12,847 353 3.67% 5,155 141 3.64%
Borrowings
 19,811 334 2.25% 35,584 473 1.78%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
 $799,958 $1,945 0.32% $738,390 $2,995 0.54%

Interest Rate Spread
 3.22% 3.75%

Noninterest checking accounts
 358,500 203,854
Other liabilities
 7,012 7,131
Total liabilities
 1,165,470 949,375
Total Stockholders' equity
 106,096 102,964
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
 $1,271,566 $1,052,339

Net Interest Income/Margin
 $29,652 3.32% $28,407 3.89%

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668816/Blackhawk-Bancorp-Announces-2021-Third-Quarter-Earnings

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
