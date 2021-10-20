Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a 21% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned the previous quarter, and a 13% increase compared to the $2.86 million earned the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.13, a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $0.27, or 31%, as compared to $0.86 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.57% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.

The decrease in earnings compared to the most recent quarter included a $0.39 million decrease in net interest income and a $0.85 million increase in operating expenses. These earnings declines were partially offset by a $0.07 million increase in noninterest income.

The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of the prior year reflects a $2.62 million decrease in provision for loan losses. This improvement was partially offset by a $1.20 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a $1.03 million increase in operating expenses. The increase in earnings per share compared to the third quarter of 2020 was boosted by the tender offer and stock repurchase, which was completed in the second quarter of 2021, where the Company repurchased 525,546 shares, or 15.6%, of its outstanding common stock.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported net income of $10.71 million, a 43% increase over the $7.50 million reported for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 53% to $3.45 compared to $2.26 for the first nine months of 2020. The Company's results for the first nine months of 2021 produced a return on average assets of 1.13% and a return on average equity of 13.49%.

"The solid third quarter results include continued recognition of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees, low credit costs and robust mortgage banking activity," said Todd James, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "While pleased with overall financial results, loan growth continues to be a challenge, especially from our commercial and industrial borrowers, many of whom benefited from the PPP and are cautious about making capital investments due to challenges attracting labor and break-downs in the supply chain. These issues, combined with potential changes in the tax code, have some business owners deciding this is a good time to sell," added James. "Despite these challenges to growth, Blackhawk's continued to add experienced bankers and make investments to improve our operating systems and processes. We expect to be well positioned when economic activity begins to pick up," he said.

Total assets of the company increased by $176.4 million, or 15%, to $1.32 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $1.14 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total gross loans decreased by $9.5 million, or 1%, and total investment securities increased $120.4 million, or 34%, during the first nine months of 2021. Total deposits increased by $181.8 million, or 18%, to $1.17 billion compared to $987.3 million at the end of 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $9.77 million, a decrease of $0.39 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and down $0.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.11% for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.83% for the third quarter of the prior year.

The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of last year is primarily the result of declining yields on earning assets driven by the pro-longed low interest rate environment. The tax equivalent yield on earning assets has dropped seventy-nine basis points to 3.34%, compared to 4.13% for the third quarter of 2020, while at the same time the cost of deposits decreased only ten basis points to .14% from .24% the same quarter a year ago. Like most banks, Blackhawk has seen a significant influx of deposits and slow loan growth due to the unprecedented level of Federal stimulus in response to the pandemic. Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $238.7 million to $1.18 billion compared to $943.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. This deposit growth has led to increases of $161.9 million and $77.3 million in average investment securities and funds held in interest-bearing deposits, respectively, compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

While average total loans for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $18.3 million, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year, the decrease was due to forgiveness of PPP loans. The table below reflects the average balance, related interest income and the respective yields for all loans, PPP loans, and loans excluding PPP for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter the year before.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased by $1.25 million, or 4%, to $29.65 million as compared to $28.41 million for the first nine months of 2020. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by 57 basis points to 3.32% compared to 3.89% for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.48 million increase in PPP loan fees recognized as unamortized fees are recognized when forgiveness is granted. At September 30, 2021 $1.44 million of unamortized PPP fees remain on the Company's balance sheet. The decrease in the net interest margin is driven by the pro-longed low interest rate environment and influx of deposits due to Federal pandemic stimulus programs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 average total deposits increased by $224.3 million, or 25%, to $1.13 billion compared to $901.5 million the first nine months of 2020. While the Company was able to achieve a twenty basis point decrease in the cost of deposits to 0.15% compared to 0.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020; the decrease was more than offset by a seventy-five basis point decrease in the yield on average total earning assets to 3.54% as compared to 4.29% for the first nine months of the prior year. The excess liquidity from deposit growth has been deployed in the investment portfolio or held in cash equivalent investments.

The table below reflects the average balance, related interest income and the respective yields for all loans, PPP loans, and loans excluding PPP for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the first three quarters of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

There was no provision for loan losses recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 or June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.62 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decreased provision reflects an improved credit outlook, especially as it relates to pandemic related losses. The Company has not released any reserves as management still believes there is continued uncertainty related to the future course of the pandemic, labor challenges and the impact of inflation and supply chain issues on the Company's customer base. Net charge offs for the third quarter were near zero.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $9.8 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2021, and $11.0 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans equaled 1.46%, as compared to 1.50% at June 30, 2021, and 1.59% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.68% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 1.66% at June 30, 2021, and 1.44% as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 114.5% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 110.2% at June 30, 2021, and 90.8% at September 30, 2020. All but $2.4 million of credits that were granted modifications for COVID relief have been returned to normal payments, or are included in the nonperforming asset numbers above.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $4.76 million, a $0.07 million increase compared to $4.69 million the prior quarter, and a $0.91 million decrease from the $5.67 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due to a $1.20 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $0.14 million increase in debit card revenue.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $0.98 million, or 7%, to $14.76 million as compared to $13.78 million for the first nine months of 2020, including a $0.63 million increase in debit card interchange fees.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $10.32 million, an increase of $0.85 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended June 31, 2021, and increased by $1.03 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 includes $0.15 million in other expense, reflecting non-recurring donations.

Operating expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, totaled $29.77 million, a $2.98 million, or 11%, increase over the first nine months of 2020.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED)



September 30, December 31, Assets 2021 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 16,536 $ 12,012 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions 101,310 42,119 Total cash and cash equivalents 117,846 54,131

Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions 3,412 4,159 Equity securities at fair value 2,555 2,517 Securities available-for-sale 469,917 349,565 Loans held for sale 6,029 6,096 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,150 2,150 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,224 and $10,764 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 652,294 662,225 Premises and equipment, net 20,906 20,254 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 11,723 12,018 Mortgage servicing rights 3,756 3,409 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 11,363 11,126 Other assets 16,043 13,949 Total assets $ 1,317,994 $ 1,141,599

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 349,827 $ 268,866 Interest-bearing 819,258 718,388 Total deposits 1,169,085 987,254 Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 20,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 11,667 12,833 Other borrowings 5,000 14,000 Other liabilities 11,585 10,602 Total liabilities 1,217,492 1,029,844

Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,479,069 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 35,665 35,062 Retained earnings 79,388 69,676 Treasury stock, 630,991 and 62,999 shares at cost as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (18,951 ) (941 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,365 7,923 Total stockholders' equity 100,502 111,755 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,317,994 $ 1,141,599





BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Interest Income:



Interest and fees on loans $ 24,956 $ 25,362 Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 5,309 4,729 Tax-exempt 1,182 1,067 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 150 244 Total interest income 31,597 31,402 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,258 2,381 Interest on subordinated debentures 353 141 Interest on senior secured term note 313 385 Interest on other borrowings 21 88 Total interest expense 1,945 2,995 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 29,652 28,407 Provision for loan losses 500 5,885 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,152 22,522

Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 2,140 2,254 Net gain on sale of loans 6,726 7,509 Net loan servicing income 495 (254 ) Debit card interchange fees 3,392 2,759 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale - 107 Net other gains (losses) 101 64 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 237 235 Change in value of equity securities (12 ) 77 Other 1,685 1,030 Total noninterest income 14,764 13,781

Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 17,605 16,097 Occupancy and equipment 3,547 3,293 Data processing 1,921 1,700 Debit card processing and issuance 1,417 1,200 Advertising and marketing 310 222 Amortization of core deposit intangible 294 330 Professional fees 1,224 1,157 Office Supplies 244 273 Telephone 425 437 Other 2,785 2,083 Total noninterest expenses 29,772 26,792 Income before income taxes 14,144 9,511 Provision for income taxes 3,437 2,011 Net income $ 10,707 $ 7,500

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.45 $ 2.26 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 3.45 2.26 Dividends Per Common Share 0.33 0.33

Net Interest Margin (1) 3.32 % 3.89 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 67.01 % 63.44 % Return on Assets 1.13 % 0.95 % Return on Common Equity 13.49 % 9.69 %



(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



For the Quarter Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income:









Interest and fees on loans $ 8,180 $ 8,621 $ 8,155 $ 8,079 $ 8,671 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,830 1,759 1,721 1,598 1,607 Tax-exempt 419 378 384 384 372 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 61 48 41 33 41 Total interest income 10,490 10,806 10,301 10,094 10,691 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 421 421 415 458 565 Interest on subordinated debentures 195 117 41 41 42 Interest on senior secured term note 103 104 107 113 119 Interest on other borrowings - - 20 40 47 Total interest expense 719 642 583 652 773 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 9,771 10,164 9,718 9,442 9,918 Provision for loan losses - - 500 1,715 2,615 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,771 10,164 9,218 7,727 7,303

Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 787 663 690 781 747 Net gain on sale of loans 2,147 2,217 2,362 3,572 3,412 Net loan servicing income 90 36 369 (177 ) 26 Debit card interchange fees 1,146 1,218 1,027 979 1,002 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale - - - 428 - Net other gains (losses) 52 7 42 - 58 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 78 72 87 75 76 Other 457 479 458 310 344 Total noninterest income 4,757 4,692 5,035 5,968 5,665

Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,118 5,753 5,734 5,851 5,585 Occupancy and equipment 1,273 1,092 1,182 986 1,137 Data processing 689 641 591 683 629 Debit card processing and issuance 489 503 425 384 409 Advertising and marketing 141 70 99 75 87 Amortization of intangibles 96 96 104 107 107 Professional fees 434 399 390 373 386 Office Supplies 74 93 77 90 94 Telephone 139 144 141 140 138 Other 865 673 968 637 714 Total noninterest expenses 10,318 9,464 9,711 9,326 9,286 Income before income taxes 4,210 5,392 4,542 4,369 3,682 Provision for income taxes 988 1,337 1,112 1,021 819 Net income $ 3,222 $ 4,055 $ 3,430 $ 3,348 $ 2,863

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.13 $ 1.30 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 $ 0.86 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.13 1.30 1.02 1.00 0.86 Dividends Per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11

Book Value Per Common Share 35.29 34.97 32.95 33.14 32.37 Tangible Book Value Per Share 31.17 30.81 29.40 29.57 28.74 Number of Shares Outstanding 2,848,078 2,842,828 3,359,613 3,372,349 3,302,316 Average Number of Shares Outstanding 2,848,109 3,118,265 3,372,684 3,360,579 3,332,071

Net Interest Margin (1) 3.11 % 3.37 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 70.70 % 63.28 % 65.53 % 61.80 % 59.39 % Return on Assets 0.96 % 1.26 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.03 % Return on Common Equity 12.57 % 15.74 % 12.44 % 12.08 % 10.64 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 16,536 $ 16,418 $ 15,108 $ 12,012 $ 17,403 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 104,722 140,073 50,199 46,278 47,848 Securities 472,472 448,072 379,187 352,082 317,761 Net loans/leases 658,323 666,738 700,399 668,321 681,060 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 11,723 11,819 11,914 12,018 12,125 Other assets 54,218 53,629 50,826 50,888 50,105 Total assets $ 1,317,994 $ 1,336,749 $ 1,207,633 $ 1,141,599 $ 1,126,302

Deposits $ 1,169,085 $ 1,188,997 $ 1,068,197 $ 987,254 $ 960,773 Subordinated debentures 20,155 20,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 11,667 12,056 12,445 12,833 13,222 Borrowings 5,000 5,000 4,000 14,000 29,000 Other liabilities 11,585 11,131 7,138 10,602 10,161 Stockholders' equity 100,502 99,410 110,698 111,755 107,991 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,317,994 $ 1,336,749 $ 1,207,633 $ 1,141,599 $ 1,126,302



ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Non-accrual loans $ 7,827 $ 8,228 $ 6,361 $ 7,013 $ 8,584 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - 196 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 1,975 1,958 1,996 2,057 2,176 Total nonperforming loans $ 9,802 $ 10,186 $ 8,357 $ 9,070 $ 10,956 Other real estate owned - - - 1 1 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,802 $ 10,186 $ 8,357 $ 9,071 $ 10,957

Total loans $ 669,547 $ 677,967 $ 711,515 $ 679,085 $ 691,003 Allowance for loan losses 11,224 11,229 11,116 10,764 9,943 Loans, less allowance for loan losses $ 658,323 $ 666,738 $ 700,399 $ 668,321 $ 681,060 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.69 % 0.79 % 0.97 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.46 % 1.50 % 1.17 % 1.34 % 1.59 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.68 % 1.66 % 1.56 % 1.59 % 1.44 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 114.5 % 110.2 % 133.0 % 118.7 % 90.8 %



For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ROLL FORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Beginning Balance $ 11,229 $ 11,116 $ 10,764 $ 9,943 $ 10,102 Provision - - 500 1,715 2,615 Loans charged off 103 61 582 1,334 2,892 Loan recoveries 98 174 434 440 118 Net charge-offs 5 (113 ) 148 894 2,774 Ending Balance $ 11,224 $ 11,229 $ 11,116 $ 10,764 $ 9,943



BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Dollars in thousands - unaudited)







(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Average Average

Average Average

Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 119,991 $ 61 0.20 % $ 105,385 $ 48 0.18 % $ 42,716 $ 41 0.38 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 413,853 1,830 1.75 % 365,329 1,759 1.93 % 257,506 1,607 2.48 % Tax-exempt investment securities 52,663 420 4.05 % 52,197 378 3.73 % 47,090 372 4.09 % Total Investment securities 466,516 2,250 2.01 % 417,526 2,137 2.16 % 304,596 1,979 2.73 % Loans 675,070 8,180 4.81 % 700,109 8,621 4.94 % 693,418 8,670 4.97 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,261,577 $ 10,491 3.34 % $ 1,223,020 $ 10,806 3.58 % $ 1,040,730 $ 10,690 4.13 % Allowance for loan losses (11,229 ) (11,221 ) (11,018 ) Cash and due from banks 16,821 17,124 18,901 Other assets 61,274 58,008 58,022 Total Assets $ 1,328,443 $ 1,286,931 $ 1,106,635 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 300,935 $ 180 0.24 % $ 302,946 $ 180 0.24 % $ 292,875 $ 166 0.23 % Savings and money market deposits 423,894 109 0.10 % 396,476 96 0.10 % 335,043 111 0.13 % Time deposits 76,682 133 0.69 % 77,155 145 0.75 % 91,366 288 1.25 % Total interest bearing deposits 801,511 422 0.21 % 776,577 421 0.22 % 719,284 565 0.31 % Subordinated debentures and notes 20,155 195 3.83 % 13,067 117 3.59 % 5,155 42 3.25 % Borrowings 16,670 103 2.45 % 16,501 104 2.51 % 42,637 165 1.54 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 838,336 $ 720 0.34 % $ 806,145 $ 642 0.32 % $ 767,076 $ 772 0.40 % Interest Rate Spread 3.00 % 3.26 % 3.73 % Noninterest checking accounts 381,046 371,146 224,552 Other liabilities 7,381 6,283 7,950 Total liabilities 1,226,763 1,183,574 999,578 Total Stockholders' equity 101,680 103,357 107,057 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,328,443 $ 1,286,931 $ 1,106,635 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 9,771 3.11 % $ 10,164 3.37 % $ 9,918 3.83 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)











(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets:











Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 99,997 $ 150 0.20 % $ 32,518 $ 244 1.00 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 366,982 5,309 1.93 % 234,704 4,729 2.69 % Tax-exempt investment securities 52,329 1,182 3.87 % 44,811 1,067 4.10 % Total Investment securities 419,311 6,491 2.18 % 279,515 5,796 2.92 % Loans 686,905 24,956 4.86 % 674,503 25,362 5.02 %

Total Earning Assets $ 1,206,213 $ 31,597 3.54 % $ 986,536 $ 31,402 4.29 % Allowance for loan losses (11,176 ) (9,274 ) Cash and due from banks 16,668 16,594 Other assets 59,861 58,483

Total Assets $ 1,271,566 $ 1,052,339

Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 296,196 $ 521 0.23 % $ 287,538 $ 657 0.31 % Savings and money market deposits 392,575 290 0.10 % 307,807 578 0.25 % Time deposits 78,529 447 0.76 % 102,306 1,146 1.50 % Total interest bearing deposits 767,300 1,258 0.22 % 697,651 2,381 0.46 % Subordinated debentures 12,847 353 3.67 % 5,155 141 3.64 % Borrowings 19,811 334 2.25 % 35,584 473 1.78 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 799,958 $ 1,945 0.32 % $ 738,390 $ 2,995 0.54 %

Interest Rate Spread 3.22 % 3.75 %

Noninterest checking accounts 358,500 203,854 Other liabilities 7,012 7,131 Total liabilities 1,165,470 949,375 Total Stockholders' equity 106,096 102,964 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,271,566 $ 1,052,339

Net Interest Income/Margin $ 29,652 3.32 % $ 28,407 3.89 %



