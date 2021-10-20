People from all walks of life gathered on Thursday at the foot of Xiandu Mountain in Jinyun County in east China's Zhejiang Province to attend the ceremony worshipping Xuanyuan Huangdi, the Yellow Emperor, who is revered as one of the common ancestors for all Chinese.

The ceremony was held both online and offline. Chinese from across the globe can attend activities such as presenting flowers and saying prayers through a simultaneously-opened online offering platform.

The sacrificial ceremony to Huangdi in Jinyun County dates back to as early as the Eastern Jin Dynasty (317-420 AD)

Sacrificial activities to Huangdi resumed in 1998 when Huangdi Temple was rebuilt in the county. In 2011, the ceremony to Xuanyuan Huangdi in Jinyun County was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.

